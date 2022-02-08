Bills bring back Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach

He served the team in the same capacity under Rex Ryan from 2015-2016.

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Of the Bills' offensive line, that is.

According to his daughter, Brooke Kromer. who first reported the news, Aaron Kromer is back with the Buffalo Bills as their offensive line coach after previously serving the team in the same capacity under Rex Ryan in 2015 and 2016.

The Bills later confirmed his return early Monday evening.

Kromer spent last year out of football. After leaving Buffalo in 2017, he served three seasons as the Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

The Bills led the NFL in rushing in both of Kromer's seasons in Buffalo, averaging 152.0 yards per game in 2015 and 164.4 yards per game the following season.

In his 21 years as an NFL coach, Kromer also was an offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and the offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl team in 2009.

The Saints in his four seasons as offensive line coach (which included four games as interim head coach to start the 2012 season) allowed the fewest sacks (96) in the league.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.