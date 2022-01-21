New York Giants select Buffalo Bills' Joe Schoen to be their new general manager

The longtime executive could bring Brian Daboll or Leslie Frazier with him.

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen has been named GM of the New York Giants and tasked with finding the team's next head coach, which could be Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll or defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

However, Schoen on Friday promised he would start with an extensive list of candidates.

"Now, the work begins,” Schoen said. “My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net. It can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches, but more importantly it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players.

"On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and, most importantly, win football games."

Beane, 42, came to the Bills in 2017 to join forces with general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott in turning the Bills into consistent winners again, including taking quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Since 2017, the Bills have had four winning seasons and four playoff berths. A win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night would send them to their second straight AFC Championship Game. They have won the AFC East two years in a row.

Schoen emerged from a list of nine candidates following the retirement of Dave Gettleman.

He has 20 years of scouting and front-office experience in a career that began as a ticket-office intern for the Carolina Panthers.

"[Giants chairman] Steve [Tisch] and I were both impressed with all nine candidates," Giants president John Mara said. "We came away from this process feeling like all nine will be a general manager in this league at some point. We just felt like Joe was the right fit at the right time for us."

