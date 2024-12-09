Studs and duds from Bills' road loss to Rams
The win streak is over for the Buffalo Bills after suffering a tough 44-42 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
It was a high-scoring affair for the Bills and Rams as they scored the second most points in an NFL game this season. Quarterback Josh Allen had a spectacular game that was overshadowed by a horrendous performance from the defense as they allowed over 440 yards and 44 points.
Here's a look at the studs and duds from the Bills' loss to the Rams.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
Poor Allen arguably had his best passing performance of the season, as he finished with 342 yards and three touchdown passes. He happened to be the leading rusher on the team as well, with 82 yards and three touchdowns, which is the first time in NFL history that has happened. Those are the type of stats that should have locked him in for the MVP, as he has been apart of those conversations all season. Allen didn't take a single sack and was everything for the offense.
Dud: CB Rasul Douglas
The Bills' secondary was bad overall, but Douglas has the toughest game of everyone in the secondary, Douglas allowed a touchdown pass in the second half as he took a hit from Taylor Rapp that knocked him out of the game. Fans have to hope he can recover and bounce back, but he was a liability for the secondary.
Stud: WR Khalil Shakir
There has yet to be a more reliable receiver on the Bills this season than Khalil Shakir, who remains the guy Allen goes to in any passing situation. Shakir finished with five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He has one of the highest catch-to-target ratios in the NFL as Allen will continue to look his way, especially with Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman still trying to recover from injury.
Duds: Bills Defensive Line
The Bills usually have guys like Greg Rousseau, Von Miller, and AJ Epenesa who can easily get to the quarterback consistently. Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford did not get touched or pressured often, as he was not sacked in the game. The unit also allowed 137 yards on the ground in the loss, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Buffalo's defense should take full responsibility for the loss, but a lack of a pass rush did not help the Bills on Sunday.