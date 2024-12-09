Bills Central

Studs and duds from Bills' road loss to Rams

The Buffalo Bills had more duds than they have had most of the season after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Anthony Miller

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The win streak is over for the Buffalo Bills after suffering a tough 44-42 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

It was a high-scoring affair for the Bills and Rams as they scored the second most points in an NFL game this season. Quarterback Josh Allen had a spectacular game that was overshadowed by a horrendous performance from the defense as they allowed over 440 yards and 44 points.

Here's a look at the studs and duds from the Bills' loss to the Rams.

Stud: QB Josh Allen

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Poor Allen arguably had his best passing performance of the season, as he finished with 342 yards and three touchdown passes. He happened to be the leading rusher on the team as well, with 82 yards and three touchdowns, which is the first time in NFL history that has happened. Those are the type of stats that should have locked him in for the MVP, as he has been apart of those conversations all season. Allen didn't take a single sack and was everything for the offense.

Dud: CB Rasul Douglas

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills' secondary was bad overall, but Douglas has the toughest game of everyone in the secondary, Douglas allowed a touchdown pass in the second half as he took a hit from Taylor Rapp that knocked him out of the game. Fans have to hope he can recover and bounce back, but he was a liability for the secondary.

Stud: WR Khalil Shakir

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bills Khalil Shakir looks up at the scoreboard as he walks off the field during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has yet to be a more reliable receiver on the Bills this season than Khalil Shakir, who remains the guy Allen goes to in any passing situation. Shakir finished with five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He has one of the highest catch-to-target ratios in the NFL as Allen will continue to look his way, especially with Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman still trying to recover from injury.

Duds: Bills Defensive Line

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) recovers a fumble by the San Francisco 49ers with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) in on the play in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills usually have guys like Greg Rousseau, Von Miller, and AJ Epenesa who can easily get to the quarterback consistently. Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford did not get touched or pressured often, as he was not sacked in the game. The unit also allowed 137 yards on the ground in the loss, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Buffalo's defense should take full responsibility for the loss, but a lack of a pass rush did not help the Bills on Sunday.

Published
Anthony Miller
ANTHONY MILLER

Home/News