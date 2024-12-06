Sean McVay indirectly endorses triple threat Josh Allen's NFL MVP candidacy
Josh Allen has twice faced Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams. The Buffalo Bills won both games while eclipsing the 30-point mark each time.
The Rams' Super Bowl champion head coach has seen first-hand what Allen is capable of doing to an opposing defense, and he'll get another up-close look at the NFL MVP hopeful when the Bills visit Los Angeles on December 8.
"They're a complete offense. They've got the ability to do a lot of things," said McVay.
The Bills have hit the 30-point mark six straight games thanks to a balanced attack predicated around the man who is arguably the NFL's most dynamic quarterback.
"I think he does a great job of getting all his playmakers involved. They're obviously doing an excellent job being able to run a he football both from the gun and underneath the center. I think he's playing really well within the structure when the timing and rhythm presents itself. He's getting a lot of guys involved," said McVay.
Allen has also become notoriously dangerous outside of the pocket and can move the chains with his legs when needed.
"When things go off schedule, that's when you see what a special player he is. He can beat you with his mind. He can beat you with his arm. He can beat you with his legs. Those are recipes for why he is, deserves all the accolades and all the praise and credit that he gets," said McVay.
Allen's power, especially when on the run, seems to set him apart from other great signal callers. It's something that McVay has noticed during the head-to-head matchup in 2020 and 2022.
"I think he's a lot bigger and a harder tackle in person than probably what guys that haven't played against him realize," said McVay.
Allen, who has emerged as the betting favorite to win the MVP race, has thrown touchdown passes to 11 different receivers not including himself. Earlier in the season, he surpassed late Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson in career rushing touchdowns.
"He understands what's going on," said McVay. "He's got a great rapport with their coaches and the guys that he's playing with. That's why they're one of the best offenses in the league and he is up there for MVP."
