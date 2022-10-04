Skip to main content

Bills Snap Counts: More Devin Singletary, Buffalo DE A.J. Epenesa 'Benched'?

The Buffalo Bills drafted A.J. Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end is struggling to see the field.

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are coming off the high from their comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) this past weekend.

This weekend's snap counts allow us to analyze the personnel decisions made by the Bills.

Here's a look at the offensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Ryan Bates, C

64

100

Dion Dawkins, OT

64

100

Spencer Brown, OT

64

100

Josh Allen, QB

64

100

Mitch Morse, C

64

100

Rodger Saffold, G

64

100

Gabriel Davis, WR

63

98

Stefon Diggs, WR

61

95

Devin Singletary, RB

56

88

Dawson Knox, TE

48

75

Isaiah McKenzie, WR

31

48

Quintin Morris, TE

16

25

Khalil Shakir, WR

16

25

Jamison Crowder, WR

11

17

Reggie Gilliam, FB

8

12

Zack Moss, RB

6

9

Bobby Hart, T

2

3

James Cook, RB

2

3

On offense, wide receiver Jamison Crowder left the game after breaking his ankle on his 11th offensive snap. Fifth-round rookie Khalil Shakir took his place, playing in 16 offensive snaps. Look for Shakir to fulfill Crowder's role while he is sidelined.

Devin Singletary proved to be the team's main source out of the running back room, playing in 88 percent of offensive snaps. Zack Moss played in nine percent, while rookie James Cook played in just two percent. 

Here's a look at the defensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Damar Hamlin, SS

70

100

Jordan Poyer, SS

70

100

Tremaine Edmunds, LB

70

100

Matt Milano, LB

70

100

Taron Johnson, CB

69

99

Dane Jackson, CB

69

99

Kaiir Elam, DB

69

99

DaQuan Jones, DT

49

70

Tim Settle, DT

43

61

Von Miller, LB

43

61

Gregory Rousseau, DE

40

57

Shaq Lawson, DE

26

37

Brandin Bryant, DT

25

36

Prince Emili, DT

20

29

A.J. Epenesa, DE

19

27

Boogie Basham, DE

17

24

Tyrel Dodson, LB

1

1

Filling in for safety Micah Hyde, second-year pro Damar Hamlin has been a real bright spot for the Bills secondary. He's played in every defensive snap for the past two weeks and recorded eight tackles in Sunday's win.

Meanwhile, third-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa struggled again to see the field. He played in just 27 percent of defensive snaps ... not a good look for a former Day 2 pick.

The defense's rotations appear to be pretty much solidified, and once cornerback Tre'Davious White returns, the team will be back to full strength for the season.

The Bills next face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

