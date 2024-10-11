Bills vs. Jets: the keys to a Bills victory in NFL Week 6
The top spot in the AFC East is on the line when the Buffalo Bills battle the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Buffalo is in need of the win, not just to be first in division but to snap a two-game losing streak as well. Here are five keys to victory when the Bills visit New Jersey Monday night.
SCORE: No duh! It really is that simple. In the Jets three losses, they've scored 19, 9, and 17 points. They really aren't scoring much in their wins either, hitting 24 points in those two games. That all averages out to 18.6 points per game, the 25th fewest in the league. The Bills are averaging 28.4 points per game, good enough for third best in the NFL. If Buffalo gets to 28 points in this game, it should be more than enough to win, and Las Vegas agrees with the over/under sitting at a meager 41 points.
BREAK TACKLES: Nine of the Jets players to have played in all five games, so this is some small sample size stat manipulation, have missed on 10% or more of their tackles. Six of those nine are over 20%. For comparison sake, the Bills have two players that played in all five games with a missed tackle rate of 10% or higher. This could be a game with James Cook, or Khalil Shakir (if they're healthy) can make a routine play turn into an explosive one by breaking a tackle or two.
FORCE FIELD GOALS: I often have a stat about bending and not breaking for the Bills to be successful, but it could be even more important on Monday. Entering week six, the Jets are 26th in the league at field goal success rate, making just 75% of their attempts. Limiting them to a field goal attempt and not a touchdown could be a double win if the team from New Jersey misses.
OWN THE LINE: The Jets are one of the worst teams in ESPN's pass block and run black win rate metrics, joining the Panthers as the only teams to be outside of the top 25 in both categories. New York ranks 27th in most stats. Conversely, the Bills are 14th in pass rush win rate and fifth in run stop win rate. The combination of those four numbers should prove to be beneficial for Buffalo.
ANGER AARON: I don't have data to back up how an emotional Aaron Rodgers impacts his stat line and the Jets ability to score, but it seems obvious he is an emotional roller coaster this season. From his pushing former head coach Robert Saleh while they were winning to slumping over on the sidelines with a towel on his head while they are losing, the 40-year-old QB seems to be running pretty hot this season.
