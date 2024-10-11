Hailee Steinfeld shows love for Bills, Josh Allen, will she be at MNF vs Jets?
Buffalo Bills fans, Josh Allen has a superstar in his corner! Hailee Steinfeld, Allen's girlfriend, has been turning heads and showing her unwavering support for Josh and the Buffalo Bills. She’s been repping the Bills on the streets of New York or Los Angeles, and supporting local businesses in Buffalo; Hailee is always showing love for the team and her quarterback.
Fans have seen Steinfeld around town, decked out in Bills gear, making her presence known. But the big question on every fan’s mind: Will Hailee be in the crowd this Monday night when the Bills take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium? While MetLife is technically in New Jersey, it’s just a stone’s throw from New York, where Hailee spends a lot of time.
As we all know, Monday Night Football has become a platform for celebrities to show their team spirit, and we’ve all seen Taylor Swift getting the star treatment at Chiefs games while supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Could Hailee be the next big celeb to steal the spotlight while supporting Josh Allen and the Bills? Bills Mafia will be watching to see if she gets the same attention.
Whether she’s in the crowd or cheering from afar, one thing’s for sure—Hailee Steinfeld has Josh Allen’s back. Billsmafia hopes her support adds some extra magic as the team gears up for another big primetime showdown on Monday Night Football.