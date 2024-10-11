Identifying realistic trade targets who upgrade Bills' struggling WR corps
The Buffalo Bills may have to look externally for an answer because the in-house options don't seem capable at this point in time.
With top target Khalil Shakir unavailable due to ankle injury, Buffalo's wide receivers struggled mightily in a 23-20 road loss to the Houston Texans. The main issue seemed to be creating separation while route running.
The Bills' receiving corps secured only 4 of 18 targets against the Texans with quarterback Josh Allen finishing an abysmal 9-of-30 passing for 131 yards. Mack Hollins was able to get past his defender on a double move but Allen slightly overthrew his target with the ball glancing off the receiver's fingers. On a subsequent play, Allen hit rookie Keon Coleman in the facemask on a miscommunicated quick throw.
It wasn't a pretty display and it evoked memories of the 2018 receiving corps that featured Kelvin Benjamin, Andre Holmes and Robert Foster.
Excluding Shakir, Bills' wide receivers have caught 26 of 55 targets (47.2%). They are responsible for 3 of Josh Allen's 8 touchdown passes.
While Allen may be able to find a way to succeed despite a lack of firepower at receiver, the Bills must try to optimize the product on the field by bringing in a proven separator from the outside. Calling Cole Beasley out of retirement may be going too far, but there are multiple realistic options likely available as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame published a list of veteran wide receivers who could be available on the trade market. Naturally, disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders' All-Pro Davante Adams headlined the group. Although Buffalo has the draft capital required to acquire Adams, it severely lacks the needed salary cap space.
RELATED: Bills better off targeting alternative trade option amidst Davante Adams talk
Accusing the Bills of being "without top-end talent on the outside," Verderame suggested that general manager Brandon Beane should pursue a solution via trade. Amari Cooper (Browns), DeAndre Hopkins (Titans), Diontae Johnson (Panthers) and Darius Slayton (Giants) all play for teams expected to soon fall out of postseason contention and could be shopped around as a result.
From A Bunch of Impactful Wide Receivers Could Move at Trade Deadline:
"Then there’s Buffalo, as Bills general manager Brandon Beane came from Carolina and has a relationship with Panthers GM Dan Morgan, who spent three years under Beane as Buffalo’s director of player personnel. For Thielen and Johnson, Buffalo must be considered a favorite.
The same is true of the Bills and Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who came from Buffalo after working for five years as Beane’s assistant general manager. Slayton wouldn’t be a game-breaker for the Bills, but he’d arguably be the best wideout on the team. "
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —