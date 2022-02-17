Bills GM Brandon Beane discusses team-building philosophy

Just because the Los Angeles Rams used an ultra-aggressive approach to acquire multiple proven stars on their way to the NFL's most recent Super Bowl championship, it doesn't mean the Buffalo Bills are interested in copying that blueprint.

General manager Brandon Beane made that clear this week.

Speaking on the What's Next Podcast with former Bills center Eric Wood, Beane said he's not interested in taking the kinds of gambles the Rams did in shoving all their chips to the middle of the table behind newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford and going after every top-flight veteran available in an effort to win right away.

The reason is because too much can go wrong to jeopardize the Bills' chances of contending for the next decade, which they believe they can do by continuing to meticulously build around franchise quarterback Josh Allen and the $258 million commitment they made to him last summer.

"We don't just try and do something short-sighted that can hurt us down the road," Beane said. "It's twofold. One, what is the contract you're trading for? A proven player, how does that fit in your salary cap. And two, what type of player, what round are you talking about — caliber of player that we can get on a fixed cost?

"We have to be responsible here paying Josh Allen what we're paying him. We can get really top heavy fast if we're not careful. But yes, if there's the right opportunity to add a good player, and we can fit in our cap and it makes sense that it's not like a one-year — you know, I'm not really into the one-year, all-or-nothing-type thing, because you do all that and one or two things go wrong, get the wrong person injured or just things happen, now the next year, you're going, `man, we we gave away some valuable pieces, whether they were players or [draft] picks, and now we've got to kind of rebuild.' ... So I've got to keep an eye on this year, but I've also got to keep an eye on the next two or three years and what that decision would mean if we were to give away a first-, second-, third-round pick for a player who's a proven player in the league."

Besides, the Rams almost had to take the approach they did after identifying the 33-year-old Stafford as the quarterback who could take them there. Stafford turned 34 three days before winning his first Super Bowl.

Allen, by contrast, is 25.

So Beane would prefer to follow the Green Bay model after acquiring quarterback Brett Favre in 1992 and defensive end Reggie White the following season.

Those moves helped turn the small-market, cold-weather city that most resembles Buffalo into a preferred destination.

"[General manager] Ron Wolf lures Reggie White there," Beane said. "Then Brett Favre takes off and Favre is good all those years, they're getting all those players. And then they draft Aaron Rodgers, and it was like a handing off the baton. They never lost a quarterback, and so people have always wanted to go to Green Bay.

"But if you look before that, they were bottom of the barrel through all the '80s. Really after [coach Vince] Lombardi left, the mid '70s all the way through the '80s, they weren't any good because it wasn't a desirable destination. Listen, it's cold weather, whatever. But guys want to win. They want to be part of a winning culture more than anything."

That said, Beane wisely won't rule out being aggressive, just as he was in including a first-round pick in a trade package to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the 2020 offseason, if he believes a particular move here or there would be cost-efficient.

He just likely won't go as far as the Rams.

Or the Arizona Cardinals.

For instance, Beane entered the Bills in the sweepstakes for free-agent defensive end J.J. Watt after last season, but then refused to get into a dangerous bidding war with Arizona. That decision would prove to be a blessing when Watt was limited by injury to seven games and one sack at age 32.

Maybe if the Bills still don't have a title by the time Allen gets to be as old as Stafford is now, Beane might change his philosophy.

But for now, at least one eye is going to remain on the future when weighing any personnel transaction.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.