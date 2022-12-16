'Break His Chest': Bills DL DaQuan Jones Reveals Mindset

The Buffalo Bills are back in action Saturday night when they host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo's front seven will be without star linebacker Von Miller for the third straight game as he begins his offseason early recovering from a knee injury, but other players on the defense are stepping up in his absence, including veteran DaQuan Jones.

Jones, 30, joined the Bills for his ninth NFL season on a two-year deal after spending the first seven years of his career with the Tennessee Titans and 2021 with the Carolina Panthers.

Jones has proven to be a key cog to the defensive line this season, starting in all 13 games to date. And while he may not have the loudest voice in the room, Jones is looking to bring his physicality to the table.

"My mindset when I go out there is I want to strike this O-lineman so hard I want to break his chest," Jones told Spectrum News.

This season, Jones' stats in the box score aren't exactly reflective of his play. While Jones only has one sack to his name, he has nine quarterback hits, five of which have come in the last four games. He's also a big reason why the Bills rank fourth in the league in rushing yards allowed.

Jones and the Bills host the Dolphins tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. inside a snowy Highmark Stadium.

