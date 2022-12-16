The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.'' And maybe that's OK with the Buffalo Bills.

FRISCO - Is the "circus'' leaving town?

That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign with the Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.

But not very much about "The OBJ World Tour'' has been very clear, has it?

Jones is suggesting here that Dallas will do one-year contract - or really, a three-month contract - that is mostly about a wing and a prayer and OBJ finishing up his knee rehab at The Star under the supervision of Cowboys medical people.

Maybe that will end up leading to Jones having the inside track on re-signing Beckham when he's fully healthy (and maybe back to being worth $20 million APY) ... though OBJ's critics will argue that his often turbulent times with the Giants, Browns and Rams make "loyalty'' not exactly the top thing on his resume.

“There’s a good chance he will (sign with Dallas),'' Jones said, "with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

This arrangement would help Beckham's rehab, and if he ever got healthy enough to play for the 2022 Cowboys as they push for a Super Bowl run, that would be helpful, too.

The same concept would in theory help the Bills, though GM Brandon Beane's recent "open doors'' comment about Beckham also suggested where the idea sits on his list of priorities.

"We haven't closed any doors," Beane said. "We had a good visit with him. ... Again, we're just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though."

Beckham is a controversial figure; the word "circus'' has been mentioned in the Dallas locker room that Jones insists he's about to join. Are the Cowboys more willing to take that on than the Bills are?

