They visit the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game and host the Titans the following week on Monday Night Football.

As expected, the Bills on Thursday were named as the choice to visit the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL Kickoff Game, which traditonally pits the defending Super Bowl champs at home against the opponent with the most juice.

With all kinds of established and ascending stars, the Bills certainly will bring that, which is why they were chosen to play in four other prime-time games, including a visit to Cincinnati to play the AFC champs on a Monday night in Week 17.

Led by quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis and a slew of defensive standouts led by prized free-agent addition Von Miller, the Bills could well finish the season with the league's top-ranked offense, defense and special teams.

They're that deep — and that respected nationally.

So exciting is their brand of play that the league was moved to change its postseason overtime rules to ensure both teams get a possession following their shocking overtime loss at Kansas City in the playoffs last January.

The Bills won't have it easy this season, they face both Super Bowl teams from last year as well as Kansas City, which has eliminated them from the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

They also host the Tennessee Titans as part of a Monday Night Football Doubleheader in Week 2. The Titans are the only team to have beaten the Bills in each of the last two regular seasons.

Aside from prime time, the Bills also will play on Thanksgiving for a third straight year. This time, they visit the Detroit Lions.

Bills 2022 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Titans, 7:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Off

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m.

Week 13: Thursday, December 1 at Patriots, 8:15 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Date TBD vs. Dolphins

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Monday, January 2 at Bengals, 8:30 p.m.

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Patriots

Bills' offseason schedule

Rookie Camp: May 13-14.

May 13-14. Organized Team Activities (OTAs): May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9-10.

May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9-10. Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16.

June 14-16. Training Camp: TBA.

