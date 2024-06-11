Bills 'hit with the injury bug' as 2024 minicamp commences
The Buffalo Bills have been bitten by the injury bug as their 2024 mandatory minicamp commences.
Seven players will not participate in Tuesday’s practice while another three will partake on a limited basis. The linebacker group has been hit hardest by the injury wave, with Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Nicholas Morrow, and Baylon Spector missing Tuesday's practice entirely; former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano will participate in individual drills. The influx of injuries at the position could be why the Bills are trying out linebackers Stephen Hillis and Shaquille Quarterman at minicamp.
Running backs Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and Reggie Gilliam will also be sidelined on Tuesday. Safety Mike Edwards and right tackle Spencer Brown will be limited participants.
Head coach Sean McDermott touched on the team’s injury struggles while speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s practice.
“Unfortunately injury related,” McDermott said. “We’ve kind of got hit with the injury bug here. That affects availability, which affects some of the development, building trust, especially if you’re a new player. We’re just dealing with it, we’ve had to cut back on some of the third group reps over the past week or so, and we may have to do the same today, we’ll see how it goes.”
Williams, Ulofoshio, Davis, and Gilliam also missed OTA practices due to undisclosed injuries. Milano is recovering from a fractured tibia while Edwards and Brown are recovering from shoulder ailments; the tackle underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Fortunately for Buffalo, its three-day minicamp will soon give way to a six-week break. Players will have the opportunity to further rest and recover, allowing them to get off on the right foot when training camp commences next month at St. John Fisher University.