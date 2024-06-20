Projecting Bills' leaders in every major statistical category in 2024 NFL season
There are plenty of new faces with the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2024 NFL season, especially in key areas of the field. This means for the first time in a while there will be new statistical leaders in most categories by the end of the 2024 season. We’re going to try to predict who will lead the Bills in each major statistical category by the end of next season.
Passing yards and touchdowns:
Yards: 4,285 - Josh Allen
Touchdowns: 31 - Josh Allen
Nothing too shocking here. Josh Allen, in the last four seasons, has averaged well over 4,000 yards, and we predict he’ll rebound after a ‘disappointing’ 2023 season. The new-look offense under Joe Brady will look to spread the ball to different receivers instead of relying on just one ‘alpha’ target. So expect plenty of receivers getting targets and trying to make plays in the center of the field.
Rushing yards and touchdowns:
Yards: 1,245 - James Cook
Touchdowns: 7 - Ray Davis
We’re taking a risk here by having rookie Ray Davis usurp Josh Allen as the Bills rushing touchdown leader, but Davis had 14 touchdowns on the ground during his last season in Kentucky and as Allen gets older he should be looking to run the ball less. With Cook, we’re projecting a slight uptick in production in terms of yards. But, his value lies in his versatility in the passing game.
Receiving yards and touchdowns:
Yards: 925 - Dalton Kincaid
Touchdowns: 9 - Keon Coleman
The Bills have a new-look receiving corps, and most of the new faces aren’t prolific when it comes to getting in the endzone. So we’re going to take another risk with another rookie in Keon Coleman. Even if the Bills are moving to a more ‘spread the ball’ approach to their passing game, they’ll still need guys who can make plays over their defenders and that was Coleman’s specialty in college.
Then for Kincaid, he emerged late on the scene towards the end of the season and showed why he was drafted in the first round. Kincaid has the ability to find space in the middle of the field and then make plays once the ball is in his hands.
We were tempted for a Shakir sweep here, and while he’ll get targets and his production will increase substantially, he’ll most likely be the all-rounder for the Bills, hovering at second or third in both statistical categories.
Defense:
Total tackles: 96 - Terrel Bernard
Tackles for Loss: 15.5 - Ed Oliver
Sacks: 11.5 - Gregory Rousseau
Passes Defended : 9 - Taron Johnson
Interceptions: 7 - Rasul Douglas
The Bills defense is still incredibly talented, so the stats will be spread evenly throughout. It was a coin flip to predict the tackle leader between the two linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano, but we’re giving the nod to Bernard since he’s going to be healthier to start the season. Then for TFL’s, we predict defensive tackle Ed Oliver to lead the Bills in back-to-back seasons.
Greg Rousseau will take the next step in his development and tally double digit sacks. Then in the secondary, the unit will be buoyed by their homegrown talent Taron Johnson as the nickel corner, and their newly acquired talent Rasul Douglas as their boundry corner.