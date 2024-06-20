3 questions that linger entering Bills training camp
As noted by many, the Buffalo Bills are in a season of transition. It was even said by general manager Brandon Beane on several occasions, and after the third day of mandatory minicamp, Beane said “Change can be good… it’s the nature of the business, we need to be one step ahead.” It feels, to some at least, that the Bills have taken a step back.
A step back to being the same old Bills; they’ve traded away their best receiver, key defensive stalwarts have left for greener pastures, and they have an aging edge rusher on a massive contract who has taken a noticeable dip in production.
So as we take a step closer to the start of next month's training camp, let’s look at three questions that linger around the team.
Who is WR1?
The most obvious and widely discussed question surrounding the Bills since Beane traded away Stefon Diggs on April 3rd, 2024: “Who is WR1?”
It’s a tough question to answer because so many of the Bills pass catchers are unproven. They’ve tried to replace the production not only lost by the departure of Diggs, but Gabe Davis as well, with a patchwork of receivers, creating a Frankenstein’s monster of a wide receiver room. They’ve added free agents such as Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, Mack Hollins, KJ Halmer, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also drafted rookie Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The popular opinion is that Khalil Shakir, who emerged in the back half of the season once offensive coordinator Joe Brady took the reins from Ken Dorsey, will be the leader in the receiver room. Shakir makes sense--he’s a do-it-all receiver with reliable hands and can make people miss after the catch. Yet, the answer might not be a receiver, it could be tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Kincaid put himself onto the scene, like Shakir, toward the end of the season, but there were flashes beforehand. He found ways to get open in the middle of the field, creating a safety valve for his quarterback Josh Allen. Maybe one of the changes that Beane was referring to was creating a more egalitarian passing game, and having it less reliant on just one ‘alpha’ playmaker. Only time will tell.
What’s the deal with Von Miller?
The Von Miller contract looks worse and worse by the day. Miller, now notoriously, signed a six-year $120 contract in the spring of 2022, but since his ACL injury, he hasn’t been the same player. In his limited appearances in the 2023 season, he had three tackles and zero sacks and virtually made zero impact in any of the games he featured.
Miller restructured his contract this offseason so his base salary is only $8.8 million this season, meaning if a team is willing to invest in Miller, he’s a viable trade candidate.
How will Joe Brady and Bobby Babich handle the pressure?
The Bills enter the 2024 season with a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Starting with their offensive coordinator Joe Brady, he took over the job as the interim OC when the team fired Ken Dorsey after falling to 5-5 last season. Brady only has one full season as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers under his belt, as he was fired midway through this second season.
But, during his time in Western New York, he had the Bills offense playing some of its best football. He leaned on the ground game, which thus opened up more opportunities in the passing game; when the team did air it out, they spread the ball around as opposed to leaning on an alpha. This was when the likes of Kincaid and Shakir started to emerge on the scene for the Bills offense.
He also got James Cook more involved, which led to a more balanced offense.
Regarding Bobby Babich, there is very little to go on when it comes to how he’ll set-up his defense. What we do know is that he’ll set-up in the 4-3 defense, using plenty of nickel personnel. Babich, though, has been with the Bills since 2017 working with both the secondary and linebacker units. Babich has been crucial in the development of both Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard, two of the best linebackers in the league, and with both being healthy going into the season Babich will have the talent he needs to succeed.
What is exciting though, the two coordinators are both 40-years old or younger, infusing energy to the culture of the Buffalo Bills.