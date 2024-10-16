Full list of Bills' selections in 2025 NFL Draft following Amari Cooper trade
There's a bevy of reasons to love the Buffalo Bills' recent acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper, with his potential role and affordable salary being at the forefront. The acquisition cost is a perhaps overlooked, but crucial part of this deal, as Buffalo only had to send a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a future day-three pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowler. It even received a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Browns alongside Cooper.
The trade changes the selections the Bills are projected to own in next April's draft; WGR550's Sal Capaccio took to Twitter to share the latest list. Buffalo currently owns eight confirmed picks; they're as follows:
- 1st Round
- 2nd Round
- 2nd Round (Minnesota Vikings, via Houston Texans)
- 4th Round
- 4th Round (Chicago Bears)
- 6th Round
- 6th Round (New York Giants)
- 6th Round (Cleveland Browns)
Buffalo is currently projected to receive two additional compensation picks -- a fourth for losing Gabriel Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars and a fifth for losing Leonard Floyd to the San Francisco 49ers. The team acquired its extra second-round pick, which originates from Minnesota, from the Houston Texans in its offseason Stefon Diggs trade. The extra fourth from Chicago came from a mid-2024 NFL Draft trade, while the Giants' sixth came from the Boogie Basham trade over a year ago.
The biggest takeaway from the current draft capital list is that the Bills are set up for success, as general manager Brandon Beane did a great job of not losing any of his three picks in the first two rounds of next year's draft in the Cooper deal. The division-rival New York Jets lost a third-round pick in their Tuesday acquisition of Davante Adams that could become a second-round pick based on his performance; from this perspective, Buffalo got better value from its trade for Cooper.
Losing the third-round pick for Cooper isn’t the end of the world, as the Bills have two picks in the second round and (likely) three picks in the fourth. Everyone will look at the financial side of the Cooper trade as one of the highlights of why the Buffalo won, but to get a No. 1 receiver for a third-round pick in a draft class in which the team is expected to have 10 selections is incredible value.
