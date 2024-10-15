Report: Bills acquire WR Amari Cooper from Browns
The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, per Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz. The team is set to send a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft across Lake Erie in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowler, per ESPN's Adam Schefter; the Bills also sent a 2026 seventh-round pick to Cleveland while receiving a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft.
The trade gives the Bills an alpha option in their receiving corps, a strategy they departed from in the 2024 offseason by trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Buffalo instead wanted to take an egalitarian approach to aerial production and move the ball through a variety of versatile pass-catchers; the unit’s production has been underwhelming to kick off the 2024 campaign, prompting the move for the former fourth-overall pick.
Now in his tenth professional season, Cooper has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all but two of his prior campaigns. The 30-year-old coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five scores; he'll be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
The trade comes just a few hours after the division-rival New York Jets acquired multi-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams from the New York Jets. Make sure to stay tuned to Buffalo Bills on SI, as we’ll have updates and analysis regarding the Cooper acquisition as more information surfaces.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —