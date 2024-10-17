WATCH: WR Amari Cooper catches first passes with Bills
This is a sight we could get used to.
Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper donned a Buffalo Bills jersey (albeit a practice one) for the first time on Thursday afternoon as he took part in his first practice since being acquired by the team earlier this week. The 30-year-old arrived in Buffalo Tuesday night and reported to One Bills Drive the next day, but the team only held a walkthrough on Wednesday; Thursday was his first opportunity to wear pads and participate in a genuine practice with his new team.
The Bills posted a video of Cooper taking to the field for the first time.
The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky posted a compilation of Cooper’s initial catches, and while there were no highlight-reel-type grabs, it’s still promising to see that he’s establishing a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.
And for those wondering if the veteran has yet concocted a handshake with his new signal-caller, the answer is no. Allen has long established player-specific handshakes with each of his pass-catchers, but the team posted a video of the passer hitting Cooper with a formal handshake. We’ll give them a pass, as this is only Cooper’s second full day in Orchard Park; a unique handshake will come in time.
Buffalo acquired Cooper from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, adding a seven-time 1,000-yard wideout to a receiving corps that was in need of a bonafide top option. Cooper, though certainly in the back half of his career, is still capable of being an alpha target; he’s topped 1,100 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons, finishing with over 100 targets in eight of his nine professional campaigns.
He seems to be a schematic and philosophical fit within the Bills’ offense, and it’s encouraging to see him begin to acclimate to the team’s system. Fans may get their first opportunity to watch the former fourth-overall pick don his new colors this Sunday when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans.
