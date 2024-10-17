Top media analysts weigh in on the impact Bills' acquisition of Amari Cooper
The Buffalo Bills made a bold move Tuesday by acquiring Amari Cooper, and it has the entire NFL world buzzing. After the trade, top media analysts from around the league broke down their takes, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. This move could be a game-changer for Josh Allen, Joe Brady, and the Bills' offense.
Let’s dive into what some of the top analysts had to say about the trade:
Emmanuel Acho and James Jones of The Facility break down how the Bills struggled with man-to-man coverage, which leaves Allen running for his life. Adding Amari Cooper will allow them to beat press coverage and for him to play at his own pace.
On First Things First, Nick Wright expressed that he prefers the Cooper trade to the Davante Adams trade, primarily because of the value Buffalo gave up for Cooper. Wright pointed out that the Bills got Cooper at a better price, and believes Cooper will seamlessly fit into Buffalo’s offensive scheme.
Pete Prisco of CBS highlighted that the Bills significantly improved with the Cooper trade. He noted that the Bills lacked a top-tier offensive player outside of their existing receivers, and that was a key reason they pursued Cooper.
On Speak, Michael Irvin shared his thoughts on the Amari Cooper trade, calling it a great situation for Allen. Irvin emphasized that bringing in a receiver like Cooper, who still has plenty of ability left, provides Allen with a reliable and talented target without all the noise.
On The Herd, Colin Cowherd discussed how Cooper will benefit from having Allen as his quarterback. Cowherd emphasized that Allen is a significant upgrade for Cooper compared to his previous quarterbacks, and this partnership gives Cooper a real opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl with a team like Buffalo.
