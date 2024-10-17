How much should fans expect new Bills WR Amari Cooper to play in Week 7?
It didn't take long for the Buffalo Bills to one-up the New York Jets, acquiring star receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns just hours after Gang Green traded for a former Pro Bowl wideout of their own in Davante Adams. This is the third time that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has traded for a marquee wideout since taking the reins of the team in 2017; he's currently batting .500, and given the current state of the roster and offense, it looks as though Cooper is set to be his second hit.
Cooper was obviously an addition made with the rest of the 2024 season in mind, but it's natural to wonder how much the veteran will play in the Bills' Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Sean McDermott stated on Wednesday that he had yet to decide whether the five-time Pro Bowler would suit up this Sunday, with Cooper later describing the idea of playing five days after being traded to a new team as "uncharted territory" for him.
The Titans have a solid defense, ranking fifth in EPA per play and No. 1 in success rate. They also rank ninth in defensive DVOA, so having Cooper on the field could give the Bills' offense a significant boost against a stingy opponent. Cooper also has a familiar voice helping him adjust to Buffalo's scheme, as Bills wide receivers coach Adam Henry worked with Cooper in Dallas in 2020 and 2021.
What should we expect from the Bills usage of Amari Cooper?
Fans shouldn't expect Cooper to play 80% of the offensive snaps this weekend, but he likely gets on the field in some capacity with a handful of tailored plays called specifically to get the ball in his hands. Even if he isn't fully up on the Bills playbook, he's a veteran who knows how to run routes and get separation. He described himself to reporters as a "cerebral" player who should be able to get at least a loose handle on the playbook ahead of kickoff.
I'd expect Cooper to be on the field for at least 20-25 snaps, to, if nothing else, keep the Titans' defense on their toes. Tennessee will have to respect the fact that he is lining up, which will help the rest of the Bills' pass catchers, namely Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, work underneath, where they both seem to thrive.
