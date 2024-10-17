Bills QB Josh Allen takes encouraging step in recovery from hand injury
The Buffalo Bills are slowly starting to return to full health after an injury-plagued start to the 2024 campaign, and this idea includes their franchise quarterback. Josh Allen was seen at practice on Thursday without a glove on his left hand, an encouraging step as he works through an injury that has loomed over him for most of the season.
Allen’s left-hand injury occurred in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals after his fourth-quarter touchdown run. He landed on his hand/wrist area after hurdling Arizona defender Budda Baker and had his wrist taped up after the play, finishing the game.
Allen debuted the glove in his team's Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins and has worn it ever since. While he has shown up on injury reports, it has not caused him to miss any time.
The injury didn’t appear to affect Allen’s play on the field, as he has thrown for 1,160 yards and 10 touchdowns with an additional 178 yards and three touchdowns on the ground through six games. He’s got the Bills rolling with a 4-2 start to the season.
Buffalo has been growing healthier in recent weeks, with key contributors like linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, defensive end Dawuane Smoot, and cornerback Taron Johnson all returning in the last few games. While Allen didn’t miss time, it appears he’s slowly returning to 100% without any concerns about the hand, which will help in him taking off for runs and gripping the football better.
The Bills look to hold their ground in the AFC as they host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.
