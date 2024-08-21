Bills DC speaks about developing young LB group: 'We don't let things slide'
The Buffalo Bills promoted longtime position coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator in the offseason to thwart the efforts of several circling clubs, his promotion an acknowledgment of what has been a successful seven-year stint for Babich at One Bills Drive. Initially hired as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2017, he became the safeties coach in 2018 before taking over as linebackers coach in 2022. It was as Buffalo’s linebackers coach that Babich put his knack for getting the most out of players on display: he got a breakout year out of Tremaine Edmunds and an All-Pro effort out of Matt Milano in 2022 before leading Terrel Bernard to a stellar sophomore campaign last year.
He seemingly has a knack for developing young linebackers and placing them in advantageous situations, speaking about this prowess in this field during his Wednesday media availability.
“What I think we’ve done a great job of here is all those little details, and it all starts with Sean, we don’t let things slide," Babich said. "Because as soon as you start letting things slide, now it starts to become a habit and that’s not necessarily a good habit.”
“So, I think just the attention to detail and it’s hard on the young guys. You create a lot of anxiety for these young guys. I think Terrel [Bernard] said the same thing. You create a lot of anxiety early and then once it clicks where you’re like ‘I’m good to go.’”
Buffalo has a generally young linebacker corps, something that has been magnified by Milano’s recent bicep tear. Bernard and Dorian Williams figure to start for the team this year, and they’re in their third and second years, respectively. The primary backups are 25-year-old Baylon Spector and rookie Edefuan Ulofoshio, with undrafted free agent rookie Joe Andreessen also looking stellar this preseason. The youth of the group could be considered a concern, but given Babich’s demonstrated ability to develop the position, it’s not too big of an issue at One Bills Drive.
Babich shared a funny story about a former player that actually gave him a good lesson on development and making sure to work with the front office on finding the right players.
“When you’re trying to develop players, I’ll never forget there was a player here and this is a positive and a negative, but there was a player here that was like ‘When I am in the game, I hear your voice in my head’ and I’m like ‘Oh, that’s not good. That’s not good,'" Babich said.
“While I was joking about that voice, all that told me was two things: I don’t want to play to have my voice inside their heads, but secondly it’s like ‘Okay, so those points are sticking with them’ and I think obviously the talent that I talked about with [general manager] Brandon [Beane] and getting the right guys in here and then making sure you hone in on the details no matter how good of a player is or where they were drafted. That’s our job is every player from one to 90 that we pour into them like that.”
The team's stout young linebackers will look to get better in the final preseason game of the year as the Bills face the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Watch for the young tacklers to get significant playing time in the hopes of landing one of the 53 spots on the roster.
