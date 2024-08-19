ESPN ranks Bills favorably, places surprising name on ‘hot seat’ in new power rankings
ESPN has released a fresh set of power rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season, with the Buffalo Bills slotting in at No. 7.
The Bills have moved up one spot from the outlet's post-draft power rankings, but that's not the most interesting takeaway from ESPN's latest list. The description for each club explaining why they're placed where they are in the ranking includes a person associated with the organization who is on the 'hot seat;' ESPN feels as though head coach Sean McDermott may be feeling the heat.
Beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg’s explanation of him being at that spot has nothing to do with McDermott's long-term security in the role, but instead the adversity the team is already facing.
“This isn't about job security, instead it's the challenge McDermott has on his hands in a different way this season," Getzenberg wrote. "After winning the division the past four seasons, the Bills transitioned this offseason, reshaping a variety of areas. McDermott is entering 2024 with two new full-time coordinators, and many young players, while also dealing with quarterback Josh Allen being in the seventh year of his career and having only one AFC Championship Game appearance.
"On top of that, injuries are already in the mix on defense, notably with linebacker Matt Milano, but the coach has found success despite injuries in the past. The balance for the Bills of having success while also building for future years with Allen and guiding a changed roster is a unique challenge.”
McDermott has been forced to deal with adversity at several points throughout his tenure (notably during a 2022 NFL season in which things went awry at every turn), but this is perhaps the most upfront turmoil he's dealt with since Allen's rookie season in terms of the team seemingly being in a time of transition. The team moved on from long-time starters like Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Stefon Diggs in the offseason and are now left with a generally young roster in search of a new leadership corps.
The offseason departures and the early arrival of the injury bug, highlighted by All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano's recent bicep tear, add more pressure on McDermott to succeed. It's difficult to imagine the team moving on from the sideline boss should they underperform in the 2024 NFL season, but after several consecutive early postseason exits, it's not a necessarily egregious possibility.
McDermott has only had one losing season in his seven-year career as the Bills' head coach. Buffalo has gone 73-41 during that time, with one AFC Championship appearance in 2020.
The term “hot seat” for this situation may not be correct for what McDermott is facing, but the pressure is on for the Bills to win now in the prime years of Allen’s career.
