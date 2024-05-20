Ranking the 5 best defensive players Bills will play in 2024 NFL season
We've already looked at the four best offensive players the Buffalo Bills will face throughout the 2024 NFL season, so now it's time to shed some light on the defense. Here are the five best defensive players the Bills will have to overcome throughout the upcoming campaign.
SS Budda Baker - Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defender Budda Baker is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and the Bills get to see him in Week 1. Baker is incredibly versatile; he's lined up in both the box and at free safety, excelling at both. He doesn’t put up exceptional numbers, which is due to the fact he is by far the best player on one of the absolute worst defenses in the NFL. Let’s take a look at those numbers though, over the last four seasons he has five interceptions, which is impressive, but he’s never led safeties in that category. He is an exceptional tackler though, in just 12 games last season he had 87 total tackles, and throughout his career he usually hovers around or above 100 total tackles.
Even though he doesn’t have exceptional numbers, during his career he’s been voted to the Pro Bowl six times, selected as a First Team All-Pro twice, and Second Team All-Pro once. He also led the NFL in tackles in the 2019 season with a staggering 147 tackles.
DE Josh Allen - Jacksonville Jaguars
“Josh Allen, Josh Allen, Josh Allen.” - Stefon Diggs.
While the former Bills receiver was referring to quarterback Josh Allen, the quote still applies to the Jacksonville Jaguar defensive end, Josh Allen. Jeez, that is a lot of Josh Allen.
The defensive end was tied for second in the league in sacks last season with 17.5. He also had two forced fumbles and also intercepted Bengals quarterback Jake Browning. Allen mixes his production with elite size at his position, standing at 6-foot-5, and he is an incredible athlete. He has both power and speed which has helped him become an elite pass rusher. Allen is also familiar playing against the Bills; in two games against Buffalo, he has nine total tackles, one sack, two passes deflected, and one interception.
DT Quinnen Williams & LB Quincy Williams - New York Jets
The Williams brothers are two of the best defenders on one of the best defenses in the NFL, the tone for the unit set by the younger Quinnen in the trenches. Williams is one of the best defensive tackles in the league; he had 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception last year. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, he had 33 quarterback pressures.
Due to the fact that he’s a divisional opponent, Williams has faced the Bills ten times. In those ten games he has 28 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Quinnen is a menace on the defensive front and has proven to frustrate quarterback Josh Allen.
Moving to his older brother, Quincy Williams. Quincy joined the Jets in 2021 after a subpar start to his career in Jacksonville. He landed in New York, where he has become a standout linebacker to the tune of 139 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception last season. Now let’s look at his stats against the Bills: in six games, he has 37 tackles.
While he doesn’t bother Allen in the pocket too much, he is a great run-stopper. In the two games last season, the Bills averaged just 114.5 rushing yards.
LB Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers
Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. Simply, there is nothing he can’t do on the defensive side of the field. He’s exceptional in pass coverage; he had four interceptions last season, which led all linebackers. He can also stop the run, had four forced fumbles, and 132 tackles. On top of all that, he also had three sacks.
As mentioned earlier, there is nothing he can’t do. It’ll take a stellar game plan from Joe Brady, and the Bills offense will need to execute at an unbelievable level to neutralize Warner.
This article doesn't include the likes of: CB Jalen Ramsey and S Javon Holland of the Miami Dolphins, DE Nick Bosa and S Talanoa Hufanga of the 49ers, or LB Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens. It's going to take plenty of excellent game plans from Joe Brady, and high-level execution from the Bills offense.