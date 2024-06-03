NFL writer identifies this position group as Bills' biggest post-June 1 need
June 1 is an important date on the NFL calendar; as mandatory OTAs and minicamps continue, it’s a date when it becomes much easier for teams to trade or cut players. Those at CBS had a suggestion on what the Buffalo Bills should address post-June 1 and potential players who could be cut as we enter into the summer.
Cody Benjamin of CBS believes that the Bills need to address their front seven before the start of the season, writing: “But with Matt Milano coming off injury, Tyrel Dodson gone and Von Miller aging, a pass rusher or off-ball linebacker could help.”
The Buffalo pass rush has come into question plenty this offseason as the Bills' defensive line was once one of the deepest in the NFL and has been gutted due to salary-cap restrictions and players leaving in free agency. However, the Bills tried to address the defensive line in the draft with the addition of defensive end Javon Solomon. Solomon has plenty of potential; he led the FBS in sacks in the 2023 college season with 16.0, but he played at Troy, where the competition wasn’t at the level of those who played at traditional Power-5 conferences.
While they added Solomon in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they also added defensive tackle DeWayne Carter out of Duke in the third round. While Carter isn’t an elite pass rusher, he had 12.0 career sacks at Duke and will push the pocket which will help his linebackers and defensive ends to reach the quarterback. Buffalo also added to the front seven via free agency with the addition of Casey Toohill who had a career year in 2023 with 5.0 sacks in Washington.
As for off-ball linebacker, it isn't a huge need for Buffalo. It's true that Milano is coming off a season-ending tibia fracture, but he figures to be healthy in time for the new campaign. Terrel Bernard is coming off an excellent sophomore year, and though Dodson started 10 games for the team last season, his departure is perhaps being overstated by the national media. Additional depth would be welcomed at the position, however.
Is there any more potential help coming to Buffalo though?
Benjamin believes that Matthew Judon could be cut as we head closer to the start of the season. Judon has been a prolific pass rusher from the outside linebacker position, and has been menacing quarterbacks since he was drafted by the Ravens in 2016. He has been a particular thorn in the side of the Bills since he joined the Patriots in 2021.
As we reach closer to the start of the season, should the Bills address the front seven? Or are there more pressing concerns in Western New York?