Bills' Disappointing Receiver Reportedly Not in Offseason Trade Plans

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman has received significant attention from the organization after his first two NFL seasons. After a disappointing second year, questions have emerged about Coleman's future in Buffalo.

The Bills are seeking a true No. 1 receiver, and Coleman has done little to prove himself suitable for that role.

Despite not living up to expectations, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported the Bills don't intend to trade the former second-round pick this offseason.

Coleman's first two seasons

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bills selected Coleman with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State in the hopes of him helping replace Stefon Diggs, but his career has gotten off to a slow start.

As a rookie, Coleman missed four games with various injuries, finishing with 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

He appeared poised for a breakout in his second season after catching eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but that momentum did ot carr over.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The rest of the season, Coleman only notched 30 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns while again missing four games.

Coleman also faced disciplinary measures, including being benched for missing team meetings. Still, the coaching staff has not lost faith in Coleman.

"I talked with their general manager Brandon Beane and their head coach Joe Brady," Wolfe said. "They both were adamant they think Keon Coleman's gonna have the best season of his career and they don't want to trade him."

What's next?

THE WOLFE OF BALL STREET: Combine buzz edition



— Jeremiah Love named draft’s best player by multiple team execs + where to watch for potential top-5 pick

— Details from Bills & Keon Coleman’s team meetings, what’s next amid trade rumors

— Latest on Anthony Richardson trade talks pic.twitter.com/9rI2HyV974 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 3, 2026

"I'm told that Beane and Brady both met with Coleman's agent at the combine, told him something similar, shared how they believed in him and what his plan was to have a big 2026," Wolfe said.

Coleman entered the 2025 season after excelling in training camp and the like, but was unable to translate that progress into consistent production in the regular season.

"Keon has said all the right things. He's been very accountable, he's never made excuses. We're all hands on deck. We're all gonna do our part," Beane said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills have been linked to several free-agent receivers, including Romeo Doubs and Rashid Shaheed. Adding an established partner across from Coleman could help him reach his potential.

"As for Coleman, I'm told he's locked in and having a great Year 3, not really worried about the outside noise regarding trades and uber-confident he can still be a consistent impact player," Wolfe said.

Coleman will need to deliver on that confidence to prove he's here to stay for 2026.