4 Supreme Buffalo Bills Free Agent Fits That Would Instantly Improve Pass Rush

If the Buffalo Bills hope to challenge the other elite teams in the AFC in 2026, they must improve their pass rush.

That will start with free agency, which opens on Mar. 11. The Bills have been connected to several players who will hit the open market next week, with a few standing out as favorable options.

Here is a shortlist of names that could give Buffalo exactly what they’re looking for when it comes to potential to disrupt opposing quarterbacks:

Boye Mafe

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) stands outside the tunnel during player introductions against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Mafe has been a popular name mentioned by Bills fans since the offseason began. The four-year veteran recorded a career low two sacks in 2025, but his quarterback pressure rate of 13.2% was his best since entering the league in 2022. Mafe racked up 15 sacks in the two previous years combined.

The 27-year-old linebacker is projected to earn $12.2 million in average annual value (AAV) on the open market, per Spotrac.

John Franklin-Myers

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A more versatile, less expensive option would be the former Denver Broncos pass rusher, who has recorded 14.5 sacks the past two seasons while performing under the leadership of new Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Along with his rapport with the team’s first-year DC, Franklin-Meyers’ AAV is set at $7.8M, making him a cost-effective free agent that should attract teams in salary cap trouble, such as Buffalo.

Entering his age-30 season, he would be a nice fit up front for the Bills, who are in dire need of a boost.

Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) reacts during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Ossai has recorded five sacks in back-to-back seasons, but there is a belief he could raise his level of play in a 3-4 defensive scheme, which the Bills are set to deploy under Leonhard in 2026. The soon-to-be 26-year-old recorded a career-high nine tackles for loss in 2025.

His AAV is projected at $9.1M with free agency opening next week.

Malcolm Koonce

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Koonce is familiar with the Western New York area, having played for the University at Buffalo for four seasons from 2017 through 2020. He has spent all four seasons of his professional career with the Las Vegas Raiders, recording a career-high eight sacks in 2023 before sustaining a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season.

The 27-year-old rebounded to play in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2025, recording 4.5 sacks. His projected AAV is $9.9M, which the Bills could afford despite their salary cap constraints.