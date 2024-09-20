Jaguars HC gives update on Pro Bowl TE's status for Week 3 clash vs. Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram in their Week 3 clash with the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Doug Pederson. The sideline boss gave an update on the pass-catcher’s availability during a Friday afternoon appearance on a Jacksonville radio station, per The Buffalo News’ Ryan O’Halloran.
Engram suffered a hamstring injury during warmups ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 2 meeting with the Cleveland Browns. The ailment kept him sidelined last Sunday and, per Pederson, looks set to keep him out for at least one additional game.
Related: Bills land intriguing playmaking CB in early 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The 30-year-old is coming off his best professional season, as he caught a position-high 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. This mid-career breakout came after a 2022 season in which he also set then-career highs in receptions and yards, catching 73 passes for 766 yards and another four scores. The former first-round pick has caught, in total, 450 passes for 4,562 yards and 24 touchdowns throughout his now eight-year professional career.
His absence figures to Buffalo’s job a bit easier on Monday, especially considering the holes currently present in the middle of its second level due to injuries to Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, and Taron Johnson. Engram is one of Lawrence’s favorite targets, and he’ll now look to spread the ball out amongst Christian Kirk, rookie Brian Thomas Jr., and former Bill Gabriel Davis in the tight end’s absence; second-year tight end Brenton Strange is also a player to watch, as he caught three passes on six targets for 65 yards in lieu of Engram last week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —