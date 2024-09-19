Bills QB Josh Allen talks playing against the team that's 'gotten the best of us'
Though their records would suggest that they’re two teams headed in opposite directions, the Buffalo Bills are not overlooking the Jacksonville Jaguars in their upcoming Monday Night Football clash.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen spoke with the media on Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on their 0-2 Week 3 opponent.
“I think statistically, the best defense in the NFL right now,” Allen said. “Their front seven, they get after it. They got two really supreme pass rushers. I would even go out and say three. The last couple of times we’ve played them, they’ve gotten the best of us, so taking that into account. Obviously new D-coordinator there, but they’re flying around. They’re playing real solid together defense. Guys with a lot of motor. They don’t let up. We’re going to have our hands full. Good week of practice and put our best foot forward on Monday night.”
The Jaguars have gotten off to an underwhelming start to the 2024 campaign, losing a 10-point halftime lead to fall to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before dropping an ugly contest with the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, That said, Jacksonville has oddly had Buffalo's number in recent years, winning three of their last four matchups including two straight. The Jaguars beat a jet-lagged Bills team in a sloppy London game last year.
One player that Allen and the Bills have to be worried about is... Josh Allen, or, at least, the sack artist formerly known as Josh Allen. Jacksonville's Allen, who changed his name to Joshua Hines-Allen in the offseason, has six tackles and one sack through two games this year and has performed well against his quarterback name doppelganger in the past, recording a sack and interception in 2021. Buffalo’s Allen knows what to expect with the pass rusher on the other end.
“Big, strong, fast," Allen said of Hines-Allen. "Anytime you have a D-end like that, they present problems, but again, the motor that he has, he doesn’t let up. He finds ways to continue to get to the quarterback. He’s done that over the last few years. He’s one of the premier edge rushers in the league because of it. We got to be aware of him at all times.”
The Bills’ starting quarterback has had quite the start to the season himself, as he has completed over 73% of his passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Allen has also picked up for 41 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Both Allens are matchup nightmares for the other side; it will be interesting to see if Buffalo's Allen can finally best the pass-rusher this week.
