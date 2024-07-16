Bills RB James Cook earns spot on 'All-Upside' fantasy football team
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook took a discernible step forward in the 2023 NFL season, finishing the campaign as the league’s fourth-leading rusher (1,122 yards) and sixth in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,567). The dual-threat back showed improved vision and decision-making, particularly shining after (now permanent) offensive coordinator Joe Brady took over play-calling duties on an interim basis in Week 11.
Cook’s recent production and demonstrated comfort in a Brady-helmed offense have left many excited about his opportunity in the 2024 campaign—what can the 24-year-old accomplish in a full season under his new offensive coordinator, especially when it figures to be more ground-oriented than in previous seasons? This notion is what’s earned Cook a spot on ESPN writer Matt Bowen’s “All-Upside” fantasy football team entering the 2024 season; the list contains players who Bowen feels have substantial ceilings in the new campaign, ‘boom-or-bust’ players whom you should round out your fantasy teams with alongside high-floor individuals.
Bowen particularly likes Cook’s pass-catching ability (he’s caught 65 passes throughout his professional career), feeling as though he’s simply too good of a value to pass up on at his current average drafted position.
Related: ESPN analyst claps back at executive who called Josh Allen overrated: 'He's an idiot'
“Cook's run-game deployment jumped after Joe Brady took over as the interim offensive coordinator in Buffalo last season,” Bowen wrote. “Under Brady, Cook averaged 16.7 carries from Weeks 11 to 18. Simply put, the run game was a foundational piece of the Bills' offense during that stretch, and I expect that to continue this season with Brady coming back in a permanent role.
“With Cook, you also get the explosive traits and the receiving upside. He had 33 rushes of 10 or more yards last season, while catching 44 targets for 445 yards and four scores. Plenty of matchups there and screen-game opportunities. While the presence of Josh Allen as a runner and the addition of rookie running back Ray Davis could continue to limit Cook's scoring opportunities in the low red zone, looking at his ADP (RB12), Cook has RB1 upside given his dual-threat ability.”
Cook finished the 2023 season as the RB12 in PPR leagues given his lack of scoring touch (he reached paydirt just six times throughout the campaign), and as Bowen notes, his touchdown upside is still quite low given the presence of rookie power back Ray Davis and quarterback Josh Allen, who himself scored 15 rushing touchdowns last season. That said, Cook’s ability as a pass-catcher offers extreme upside, especially in PPR leagues.
The back’s opportunities as both a ball carrier and pass-catcher figure to increase in 2024, as Brady leaned on Cook after taking over play-calling duties last year. His offenses also historically feature running backs in the passing game, an idea that, again, only strengthens Cook’s fantasy profile. There are some concerns regarding the third-year rusher’s game—primarily his lack of touchdown upside and potential drop issues that reared their head last season (he dropped seven passes, per PFF)—but his upside is simply too substantial to ignore, especially if you can grab him as the RB12.
Cook is one of two backs on Bowen’s list, the other being current Cincinnati Bengals (and former Buffalo) rusher Zack Moss. The 26-year-old inked a two-year deal with the Bengals in the 2024 offseason; Cook’s play as a rookie gave the Bills the confidence to trade Moss at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for returner Nyheim Hines.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —