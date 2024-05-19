WATCH: Former Bills S Jordan Poyer delivers emotional farewell to fans
Moving on is never easy.
It was something the Buffalo Bills were forced to do at several positions in the 2024 offseason, however, parting ways with numerous stalwart starters in an attempt to recenter the team around younger players with more financially palatable contracts.
Among the players Buffalo parted ways with was safety Jordan Poyer, who first signed with the Bills in the 2017 offseason. Then an unproven defensive back with 10 career starts to his name, Poyer emerged as one of the league’s premier safeties in Buffalo, starting 107 games over his seven-year stint with the team. He tallied 682 tackles, 22 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles throughout his tenure, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 as he became a fan favorite and an admired figure in the Western New York community.
Related: Ranking Bills 2024 NFL Draft class by potential immediate impact
Now seemingly in the twilight of his career, the 33-year-old Poyer was released by the Bills on March 6, with his departure—which corresponds with those of Micah Hyde, Tre’Davious White, Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Mitch Morse—signaling a desire on behalf of Buffalo to reshape its core and reset its on-field clock. Poyer would ink a one-year deal with the division-rival Miami Dolphins 12 days later.
It wasn’t the storybook ending that Poyer or the Buffalo faithful had hoped for, but it’s one that he’s content with given everything the team accomplished throughout his stint. The veteran had the opportunity to give a farewell address at this year’s Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, telling fans that he “loved every moment” of his experience before thanking Bills Mafia for “allowing him to grow as a person, player, and teammate.”
You can watch the full video of Poyer’s speech, posted by Jonah Bronstein, here:
Poyer also apologized for not being able to get the team over the proverbial hump before calling Buffalo signal-caller Josh Allen the “best quarterback in the league.”
He also expressed excitement for seeing Buffalo fans again, something he’ll do twice in the 2024 NFL season; the Bills are slated to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football and again in Week 9 at Highmark Stadium.