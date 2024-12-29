Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen bluntly responds to MVP chase
The Buffalo Bills were able to dismantle the New York Jets in Week 17 action by a final score of 40-14. From the very beginning of the game, there was never a doubt about how things would go.
Josh Allen put together a solid performance. It wasn't elite, but it was good with no mistakes.
He ended up completing 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 182 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Over the last few weeks, the race for the MVP award has been tightening. This performance will help Allen maintain his place in the race. However, Lamar Jackson has closed in and is neck-and-neck with Allen.
Following the win over the Jets, Allen was asked about the MVP race. He had a very blunt response to the question.
"I don't really care about that," Allen said.
On the season in 16 games, Allen has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also racked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
From a pure numbers perspective, Jackson has put together a better season.
Jackson has played in 16 games, completing 67.9 percent of his attempts for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has totaled 852 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
That being said, the MVP award is not about who puts up the best numbers. Statistics have a lot to do with who wins, but it also brings into question which player is truly the most valuable.
Without Allen, the Bills would be in a very bad place. He has put the team on his back all season long. Jackson, on the other hand, has Derrick Henry to lean on.
It will be very interesting to see what the NFL decides to do at the end of the year. Allen and Jackson are both deserving of winning the award and fans could be in store for a rare co-MVP situation.
