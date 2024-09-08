Josh Allen moves closer to NFL history in stellar outing vs. Cardinals
While it may be too early to call Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's resume 'Hall of Fame worthy,' he made an important step in the right direction after inching closer to history during Sunday's 34-28 tight win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Allen was able to bounce back from his fumble on the Bills' first drive of the game and put Buffalo's offense on his back for two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He spread the ball amongst his receiving corps and made several impressive plays with his legs to rack up 271 total yards in the win.
The key stat that has him in line for history is his four total touchdowns, which helped him tie with Dan Marino and Peyton Manning for the second-most touchdowns in a player's first seven seasons with 225. Only Patrick Mahomes has more touchdowns in his first seven years with 231.
An important note that should be made here: Mahomes appeared in only one game in his debut season and didn't score a touchdown, meaning that his 231 scores came actually came throughout six seasons.
What makes Allen a near lock to ultimately break this record is his ability as a rusher. Mahomes can scramble and use his legs to score touchdowns on the ground, but Allen is a different breed. Allen's 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame makes him a logistical nightmare for defenses to tackle him as he can run over defenders when he needs to.
This record is going to be an ongoing stat to follow all season, but if last season is an indication of what could be, Allen will finish his seventh season significantly ahead of Mahomes. He's the only player in NFL history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive years; another six likely won't be too tall of a task.
