Cardinals vs. Bills: 5 Keys to Victory in NFL Week 1
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off their fourth consecutive AFC East title win and another season of winning at least one playoff game, but that means nothing once the games start in 2024. For Buffalo, the season begins by hosting Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills are currently favored by 6.5 points, but that doesn't help you win. With that, here are my five keys to victory when the two teams take the field in Orchard Park this Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Let Josh Cook
Josh Allen currently has the second-best odds to win the NFL MVP Award this year behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Allen is the only human to finish in the top five in MVP voting each of the last two seasons. The Bills' QB is also the only human to ever total over 40 touchdowns and 4,000 passing yards in four straight years. Yeah, he is special! Offensive coordinator Joe Brady and head coach Sean McDermott know they have a unicorn tank with ill intentions playing under center; they just need to let the beast loose and hold on for the ride.
Hide and Seek
The Arizona Cardinals were 31st in points allowed per game in 2023 at 26.8. Is that bad? Well, there are only 32 NFL franchises. They were 28th in points per game allowed in the second half at 12.6 and 31st in points per game allowed in the fourth quarter at 8.3. Meanwhile, the Bills were top ten in both points scored in the first quarter and first half. If Buffalo can get a lead and make the Cardinals predictable as they play from behind, it would be a fun 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. window for Bills Mafia.
Manage Maserati Marv
Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first non-quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason: he is really stinking good. I would expect Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to try and get him involved early and often. Whether it is Rasul Douglas or a committee, the Bills limiting his action early should pay benefits late.
Contain Kyler
Josh Allen is the gold standard for what a mobile signal-caller can do in the NFL, but before we knew about the special traits of No. 17, many thought it would be former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray dominating the league with his legs. Murray still put up some decent rushing numbers in just eight games last year; he finished with 244 yards and three touchdowns. Double those for 16 games, and he would've finished third in rushing touchdowns for a QB and fifth in rushing yards for a signal-caller. Keeping him in the pocket would be useful for Buffalo.
Spread the Rock
Over the last four seasons, the Bills had a legit go-to-target in wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason, and number two target Gabe Davis has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. To replace their target shares, the Bills brought in receivers Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins by way of free agency and used their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on wide receiver Keon Coleman. Add those three to expected bigger roles for Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid, and you have the ingredients for a multitude of offensive cocktails.
