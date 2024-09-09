Bills HC provides encouraging update following QB Josh Allen’s left-hand injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared to participate in practice after suffering a left-hand injury in the team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Sean McDermott announced during his Monday availability. He’ll also be able to play in Buffalo’s Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins this Thursday night despite the quick turnaround.
“As you guys are aware, Josh was injured in the fourth quarter there,” McDermott told reporters Monday afternoon. “They looked at his hand, he went back in and functioned, and then he was looked at after the game again. He’s been cleared to practice today and cleared to play in the game.”
McDermott did not get into any further specifics regarding Allen’s injury or any of the other knocks present throughout the team, though he did state that he doesn't think there will be any limitations regarding his quarterback taking snaps from under center. There was some concern amongst the Buffalo faithful about a potential fracture in Allen’s non-throwing hand after the injury occurred; the sideline boss did not specify what the passer’s injury is, but it looks as though Allen is set to play through it.
Allen picked up the ailment on his fourth-quarter touchdown scamper in which he hurdled over Arizona defender Budda Baker en route to the endzone, landing on his left wrist/hand with his right elbow as he was wrapping his arms around the ball. The former All-Pro was seen getting his wrist taped on the sideline before returning to the contest; he told reporters after the game that he was “fine” but warned that he’s “not a doctor.”
The play on which Allen injured his hand was his fourth and final score of the game, capping off a stellar performance in which he completed 78% of his passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns while picking up another 39 yards and two scores on the ground. Buffalo’s franchise centerpiece is a notoriously tough and team-centric individual, so his playing through an injury isn’t necessarily shocking; he traditionally performs quite well against the Dolphins, and he’ll look to do so again at Hard Rock Stadium this Thursday despite his ailment.
