The House That Josh Allen Built: Bills QB checks in on new stadium construction
It's only fitting that Josh Allen recently checked in on construction progress at the new Highmark Stadium; after all, one could make a legitimate argument that he’s one of the primary reasons why it exists.
The Buffalo Bills’ need and desire for a new stadium is well documented; its current venue, the 51-year-old Highmark Stadium, is the fourth-oldest in the league, long sticking out as a functional, if not barebones and unspectacular structure in a league that’s stadiums are progressively trending sleeker and more amenity-oriented. The team and county have made efforts for a new venue in the past, with these endeavors largely fizzling out before any significant progress was made.
Fortunes changed in March 2022 when the Bills, Erie County, and New York State came to an agreement on the construction of a largely taxpayer-funded open-air stadium directly across the street from Buffalo’s current venue; the new stadium will even adopt the name of the currently standing structure upon opening in 2026.
And though Allen didn’t play a direct role in negotiations, his mere existence was likely a catalyst in the deal. The quarterback has developed into one of the league’s premiere players since being selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft—premiere players lead to on-field wins, on-field wins lead to more people going to games, more people going to games leads to more people spending money around the stadium, and more people spending money around the stadium leads to a stronger local economy.
This is the working (and objectionable) theory, at least, one that New York State and Erie County likely subscribed to while trying to secure the Bills’ long-term future in Western New York. Described by New York State as a “proven economic driver for the Buffalo region,” the Bills are an important part of the local economy, this only magnified by the presence and success of Allen; though relocation was never a realistic outcome, it was reportedly put on the table by team ownership, and there likely would’ve been governments around the country willing to foot the bill to lure Allen and the Bills to their city.
A deal was ultimately reached, and construction started in the summer of 2022. It’s progressed well over the past two years as it grows closer to its 2026 completion date, with the eventual 62,000-seat structure now at least starting to resemble a football stadium. Allen recently checked in on his future digs, surprising construction workers with a visit to the worksite in early May.
The North Atlantic States Carpenters Instagram handle recently shared photos of Allen’s visit on the platform, writing “When you’re a union carpenter building an NFL stadium and the quarterback stops by to check in and say thanks. Good to see you, Josh Allen.”
Allen will likely set many of the team’s initial records in the new stadium once it ultimately opens, as he’s currently signed through the 2028 NFL season (a deal that will likely be extended long before its expiry date). He’ll likely become the team’s all-time leading passer in the stadium, as he’s currently third in franchise history in all-time passing yards with 22,703 (behind Jim Kelly (35,467) and Joe Ferguson (27,590)).
It wouldn’t be egregious to eventually refer to new Highmark Stadium as “the house that Josh Allen built;” it’s only natural that he’d have—at least a supporting—hand in its construction.