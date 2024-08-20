LOOK: Bills fan reminds Dolphins of Josh Allen’s dominance at WWE Monday Night RAW
The Buffalo faithful have made a recent habit of invading South Florida whenever the Bills take on the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium, taking over nearby areas and transforming them into ‘Bills Country’ ahead of the hotly-anticipated contests.
And though the 2024 NFL campaign has not yet commenced, one Bills fan has gotten a head start on this year’s takeover. WWE’s Monday Night RAW emanated from Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Monday night; a Buffalo fan was sat firmly in the view of the primary camera, showing his support by proudly displaying a sign that read “JA 17 owns Miami” throughout the show.
“JA 17,” of course, refers to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who has found frequent success against the Dolphins throughout his professional career. He’s thrown for 3,363 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions in 12 career matchups against Miami, posting a passer rating of 110.1 as he’s constructed a 10-2 record. He’s also rushed for 638 yards and an additional five scores in these contests—in layman’s terms, he performs well against the Dolphins.
Allen and company will have (at least) two additional opportunities to showcase their prowess against Miami throughout the 2024 campaign; the Bills play at Hard Rock Stadium in a Week 2 Thursday Night Football clash before hosting the Dolphins in Orchard Park in Week 9. Expect to see a bevy of signs similar to the Allen-centric one seen at Monday Night RAW in both South Florida and Western New York.
