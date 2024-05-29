Bills QB Josh Allen breaks down his 3 favorite plays of the 2023 NFL season
Josh Allen’s highlight reel is a collection of jaw-dropping, borderline comical plays that, at their peak, rarely make sense from football, physical, or human perspectives. The quarterback is a human rhinoceros with a bazooka attached to his right shoulder, a game-wrecker who is one of the best players in the league by whatever metric you feel like leaning on that particular day.
Fans of the Buffalo Bills have a wide library to choose from when selecting their favorite Allen plays of a particular season, but it’s a bit more special to hear about the passer’s best plays from the source himself. The former All-Pro broke down his favorite plays of the 2023 campaign during a recent interview with Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, identifying three moments that will certainly evoke positive memories from the Buffalo faithful.
The first moment Allen identified took place in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, an absurd throw to running back Latavius Murray that the quarterback essentially made from out of bounds.
“Let’s go back to the Kansas City one where I’m rolling left and I flick it to Latavius Murray,” Allen said. “The catch/fumble piece of it, that was its own story, part of that play.”
The particular drive on which the play occurred ended in a punt, but Buffalo ultimately won the game 20-17. Allen completed 23 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the contest.
The next play Allen pointed to occurred in the team’s Wild-Card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a 29-yard dart over the middle of the field to tight end Dalton Kincaid. The score gave the Bills an early 14-0 lead, setting the stage for their ultimate 31-17 victory.
“Let’s go to the touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dalton Kincaid running down the middle of the field,” Allen said. “We watched a lot of film on that play in particular, seeing what the defense was going to do. Pre-snap, I saw what they did, and we had the perfect play call.
“[Offensive coordinator] Joe Brady actually chimed down right before the play-clock stops him from communicating with me, like ‘They did it Josh.’ Like, I saw them do it, he saw them do it at the same time. A light bulb went off in our heads at the same time, it was a pretty cool moment.”
The touchdown was the first postseason score of Kincaid’s career. Allen finished the game 21/30 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns, with another score on the ground.
The last play Allen mentions occurred in Buffalo’s Week 3 stomping of the Washington Commanders, a 30-yard completion to Stefon Diggs that set up an opening drive field goal.
“Let’s go, I think the play against the [Washington] Commanders, where it was an empty formation, we double-jammed a D-end, I think Montez Sweat was coming free—not free, but I was warm—I had a pump fake, I rolled right, and threw one to Stefon Diggs,” Allen said. “I think that was a pretty good play, too.”
Allen ultimately completed 20 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown, and one pick in the 37-3 victory.
These plays are just a few of the astonishing moments that Allen helmed throughout the 2023 season, the fourth consecutive in which he totaled more than 40 touchdowns and the second straight in which he received NFL MVP votes. If you’d like to watch his full interview with Farrar, you can do so here.