Which 11 Bills' Defensive Free Agents Remain Unsigned as NFL Market Cools?

The Buffalo Bills' defensive free agents haven't exactly attracted notable interest on the open market thus far this NFL offseason.

Buffalo ended the 2025 campaign with 12 defensive players set to hit unrestricted free agency. The Bills proceeded to release safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Dane Jackson, adding two more veterans to the free agent market.

Of those 14 players, who all saw snaps for the Bills' defense last season, only three have signed new contracts through the first two weeks of free agency. While defensive end AJ Epenesa, defensive back Cam Lewis and safety Darnell Savage have agreed to terms with new teams, all three will play for modest money.

Even more noteworthy, Buffalo has yet to re-sign a single free agent from the 2025 defense. While the Bills did extend defensive back Sam Franklin, he is not included amongst the group of 14 free agents being that he's almost-exclusively a special teamer. Franklin has taken only 10 total defensive snaps over the past two years combined.

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28) waves to the Jacksonville Jaguars crowd on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the door doesn't seem completely closed for linebackers Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson or cornerback Tre'Davious White, there is a real possibility that none of the 11 remaining unrestricted free agents are back with Buffalo in 2026.

The fact that there hasn't been much of a market for the Bills' defensive free agents further justifies the organization's makeover on that side of the ball.

Here are status updates for all 14 defensive free agents.

DE AJ Epenesa (Browns)

Seemingly more valued by the previous regime, it's no surprise to see Epenesa head elsewhere. The Cleveland Browns agreed on a one-year contract, reportedly worth up to $5 million, with the 2020 second-round draft pick.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) defends | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

DB Cam Lewis (Bears)

The versatile defensive back spent six seasons with the Bills, used by the former coaching staff as a backup slot cornerback and emergency safety. Lewis, a UB product, earned a two-year, $6 million contract from the Chicago Bears while the Bills added Swiss Army knives Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Dee Alford to the secondary.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is unable to catch a pass broken up by cornerback Cam Lewis (39) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Darnell Savage (Steelers)

Savage was with the Bills for a lesser part of two months last season after being claimed off waivers when Darius Slay declined to report. He was essentially a non-factor, seeing minimal snaps only when the Bills were desperate due to injuries.

DE Joey Bosa (available)

The Bills indirectly displayed their desire to move on from Bosa, who faded down the stretch, by signing edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a three-year contract. There have been rumors about Bosa potentially joining his brother with the San Francisco 49ers, but he remains available two weeks into free agency.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix avoids Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa after scooping up the loose ball that came towards him after running back RJ Harvey’s missed Nix’s toss to him | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Damar Hamlin (available)

Buffalo signed potential starting safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, severely decreasing the likelihood of Hamlin returning. The Bills' 2021 sixth-round draft pick played 2025 on a one-year contract after re-signing late in free agency last spring.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DT DaQuan Jones (available)

The 34-year-old defensive tackle doesn't appear to be in the plans for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme change. Thus far, no one has been willing to kick the tires on Jones for what would be his 13th NFL season.

LB Matt Milano (available)

The 31-year-old Milano is certainly athletic enough to handle a linebacker role in Leonhard's 3-4 scheme, but it's unknown where the Bills' level of interest stands. Milano, a 2017 fifth-round pick, made his presence felt when healthy last season.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano wraps up Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Larry Ogunjobi (available)

The Bills likely have no interest in bringing Ogunjobi back following a disappointing 2025. After serving a six-game suspension for PED use, the defensive tackle was practically invisible until a costly penalty in the playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

DT Jordan Phillips (available)

The 33-year-old Phillips, who was nothing more than a depth piece last year, has been on record saying it's either the Bills or retirement.

S Jordan Poyer (available)

Poyer's 2025 return was likely a farewell tour for the 13-year veteran. Even in the twilight of his career, the former All-Pro played a key role for the Bills' defense. His absence, due a hamstring injury, was easily noticeable in the season-ending loss to the Broncos.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Shaq Thompson (available)

A Sean McDermott favorite dating back to their shared time with the Carolina Panthers, Thompson was arguably the Bills' best defensive player at times in 2025. Versatile enough to make the transition to a 3-4 front, he should be a candidate to re-sign, although he is looking to maximize his salary.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Tre'Davious White (available)

McDermott's first-ever draft pick made an impactful return to the Bills in 2025 following a one-year separation. White, who started 16 games, should remain on Buffalo's radar as a potential CB3 option.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

CB Dane Jackson (available)

The Bills brought Jackson back as a reserve last year, presumably since he was a McDermott scheme fit. There doesn't seem to be a role for the former seventh-round draft pick moving forward.

S Taylor Rapp (available)

The salary cap casualty's days as a Bill appear to be history. Buffalo created $3 million in cap space by moving on from Rapp.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

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