Bills Trade First-Round Pick, Still Land Key Defender in Recent Mock Draft

After trading their second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, the Buffalo Bills enter the 2026 NFL draft with just two selections in the first three rounds.

That’s why Field Yates believes trading back is an option. Yates even has Buffalo doing exactly that in his latest mock draft.

In this scenario, the Bills send pick No. 26 to the Arizona Cardinals to take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. In exchange for this selection, Buffalo ends up with pick No. 34 in Round 2 and No. 65 in Round 3. They also receive a third-round pick in 2027 from the Cardinals.

This move wouldn’t be popular among Bills Mafia, but it’s something general manager Brandon Beane would be tempted to do, especially given how early the Cardinals’ selections are in Rounds 2 and 3 this year. It would also be well worth it if they landed Georgia linebacker CJ Allen at No. 34, which is what Yates predicts.

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Round 2, Pick 34: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

CJ Allen is one of the premier middle linebackers in this class and is often viewed as a first-round pick. He’s not an overly explosive player, which is why some teams could overlook him, but Allen fills a major need for the Bills and offers a savvy, physical presence.

”The Bills have a significant need at inside linebacker and still get to address it despite moving back eight spots,” Yates wrote. “Allen is the second-best linebacker in my rankings; he's a physical player with good range and ability to spot drop into coverage. He added 3.5 sacks in 2025, too.”

Allen was the leader of a talented Georgia defense, which has always been the strength of their team. He’s also experienced in a 3-4 base, which is what new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard prefers.

Buffalo has added to several weaknesses this offseason, especially on defense. Bradley Chubb is their new pass rusher opposite Greg Rousseau, and they signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, and Dee Alford in the secondary.

What they have yet to do is add depth at linebacker. With Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson both sitting in free agency, the Bills could look to bring at least one of those veterans back. That said, getting younger and more durable at such a key position is the desired approach, which is why Allen would make sense.

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