Recent Bills' first-round pick unlikely to 'resurrect career' in 2024 NFL season
Though it’s likely too early to write Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam off entirely, it may be safe to pick up a pen.
Buffalo once held high hopes for the cornerback, projecting him as its long-term starter opposite Tre’Davious White after trading up to select him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Florida Gator, sure, wasn’t a seamless schematic or philosophical fit for the Bills’ defense (he was an aggressive defensive back who played best in man coverage entering a zone-heavy scheme), but Buffalo hoped that it could expand his repertoire and mold his athletic profile into something special.
The experiment has, thus far, been a bust.
Elam has been underwhelming throughout his first two professional seasons, his struggles commencing before his rookie season even kicked off when Christian Benford, who was selected 162 picks after him in the same draft, beat him out for a Week 1 starting job. It would be an omen for the cornerback, who hasn’t yet been able to carve out a meaningful role in the Bills’ defense; he’s started just eight games as a professional, showing occasional flashes but largely struggling to gain the trust of Buffalo’s brass due to his untimely penalties and difficulties in coverage.
There’s room for optimism regarding the 23-year-old given the fact that he’s only two years removed from being a first-round draft pick, but there appear to be few glimmers of hope remaining, and additional clouds may be on the horizon. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport echoes this sentiment; in an article ranking recent first-round draft picks who are most likely to resurrect their careers, the writer ranked Elam at eighth, indicating a general lack of confidence in the defender.
“Even if you call Elam's three-game 2023 regular season a wash, the reality is that the former Florida standout hasn't played much like a first-round draft pick,” Davenport wrote. “In both of his professional seasons, Elam has allowed a completion percentage against north of 70. His passer rating against was over 95 both seasons. Those are not numbers that frighten opposing quarterbacks.
“In Elam's defense, the 23-year-old has only made eight career starts, so it's premature to write him off entirely. But for Elam to even start in 2024 he'll have to unseat Christian Benford. It's not easy to turn around a career playing as a team's fourth cornerback. And a Bills team whose Super Bowl window isn't getting any wider can't afford to have liabilities in a secondary that will already be breaking in two new starters at safety this year.”
As Davenport writes, it’s too early to write Elam off entirely, as he’s shown moments of promise, particularly in big games. He recorded an interception against Patrick Mahomes in his rookie season and tallied another pick in that year’s playoffs against the Miami Dolphins. He was forced into action in Buffalo’s Wild-Card round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, recording another interception.
He’s generally inconsistent, but if he’s able to refine his game while still making plays in big moments, perhaps there’s hope yet for the former first-round draft pick. He may have opportunities in his third year, as he currently projects as the Bills’ primary depth boundary cornerback.