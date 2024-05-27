WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman works out with Cowboys All-Pro CeeDee Lamb
Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for familial gatherings both grand and intimate, an opportunity to kick back and relax as Mother Nature rings in a new season.
For Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman and Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, it was an opportunity to further hone their craft.
The two NFL wideouts—who just so happen to be cousins—recently trained with one another, running routes and executing drills with wide receiver and tight ends specialist Delfonte Diamond (@DelfonteDiamond on X). The trainer, who has privately worked with several NFL pass-catchers in the past, posted photos and video clips of the session on his social media profiles.
Coleman and Lamb just recently learned of their shared ancestry, as both wide receivers were born in Opelousas, LA, a small city of roughly 16,000 residents located in Louisiana’s Acadiana region. Lamb, however, did not grow up in the city; he was instead raised in New Orleans, his family moving to Houston, TX after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina.
The two discovered their shared hometown and heritage during the pre-draft process. Coleman discussed his relationship with Lamb during a post-draft appearance on the RG3 and The Ones podcast, explaining how the two are related.
“I don’t claim just Louisiana cousins,” Coleman said. “His grandfather and my great-grandmother, they’re first cousins. We just found it out. Louisiana is a small place, and everybody from Louisiana—if they’re in Texas, their people come from Louisiana, for the most part.
“We’ve trained a few different times, but we’re both busy. I had the predraft process and the end of my season, and he had the great year that he had, so a lot’s going on.”
Shared bloodline aside, it’s encouraging to see Coleman train with one of the NFL’s premier pass-catchers. Lamb is objectively one of the most talented wide receivers in professional football, earning first-team All-Pro honors in the 2023 season thanks to his 135-reception, 1,749-yard outing. The two wideouts’ games differ vasty from one another, and thus, it’s unrealistic to expect Coleman—or any wide receiver, for that matter—to have a Lamb-like impact on Buffalo’s offense; regardless, it’s reassuring that the rookie is picking the brain and learning the habits of an elite player at his position.