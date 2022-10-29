As much as any team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have the credentials to be ID'ed as a "buyer.'' They are, roster-wise and record-wise, about as close to a Super Bowl as any team can be entering Week 8 of the season.

So ... who's contract is worth buying?

We know, first of all, that Buffalo won't be giving away a certain talent in quarterback Josh Allen.

“I went up to (GM Brandon) Beane today and said, ‘Am I safe?’ ” Allen joked this week. “He said, I’m good for now.''

The Bills are good, too, and they have their cap limitations. Nevertheless, the Buffalo News views the "buyer'' situation as so obvious that the paper has created a top-10 list of targets. Here's their list (alphabetically) and our thoughts ...

1) Rams running back Cam Akers. Sources in L.A. have told us the two parties are "done'' with one another. Problem: Akers doesn't seem to be running with much "juice,'' rendering him less dangerous than the top two backs on the Buffalo roster.

2) Texans receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks is a take-the-top-off weapon, but the Texans, per a source, would only listen if a second-round pick was offered. That, and Cooks' 2023 salary of $18 million makes this a non-starter.

3) Panthers guard Austin Corbett. He has a tie with the Bills coaching staff and the Panthers are in fire-sale mode. (Even though they insist they're not.)

4) Panthers offensive lineman Cam Erving. Erving is, respectfully, just a guy.

5) Lions safety DeShon Elliott. Based on his time with the Lions - with a defense that seems to give up 35 points at the drop of a hat - this isn't very appealing.

6) Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. The Washington front office is on the record as denying wishing to deal Gibson. (We would throw Cleveland's Kareem Hunt into this category as well - as a name to explore, at least.)

7) Falcons center Matt Hennessy. A depth piece for the Bills? Sure. But keep in mind that entering Week 8, the Falcons - rather amazingly - are in first place in the NFC South ... meaning they have no reason to be sellers.

8) Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. A 2020 first-round draft pick, Jeudy would probably love to exit the Denver mess. The Broncos, though, would be wise to ask an exorbitant trade price here.

By the way, and this goes for Cooks and for the Steelers’ Chase Claypool and maybe for free agent Odell Beckham Jr., too: We wonder if the Bills front office is as obsessed with the idea of adding to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as the public obviously is?

9) Bears running back David Montgomery. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, so this would be a rental. Do the Bills need to add a "power back''? And if so, don't they already have one in the mothballed Zack Moss?

10) 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. The 49ers view themselves as contenders, not "sellers'' - as evidenced by their willingness to pay a price for Christian McCaffrey that the Bills wouldn't meet.

As the Bills prepped for their Sunday night visit from the Packers, coach Sean McDermott addressed the Nov. 1 trade deadline issue.

“First and foremost, I’m confident in the team that we have currently,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “(But Beane) always looks, we always look and he loops me in if and when I need to be looped in. So that’s really how our process works.”

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!