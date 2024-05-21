Bills remove Lombardi Trophy banner from practice facility
Every professional football franchise has aspirations—visions, rather—of the Lombardi Trophy, of one day hoisting the award given to the annual victor of their Super Bowl above their heads.
The Buffalo Bills still have visions of the trophy—head coach Sean McDermott even stated earlier this year that it’s not a “matter of if,” but a “matter of when” Buffalo will win a Super Bowl—but the vision perhaps isn’t as literal as it once was.
The team commenced its offseason organized team activities on Tuesday; during the media-open portion of practice, The Athletic’s Tim Graham noted that the Bills had removed the Lombardi Trophy banner that once hung inside its indoor practice facility.
The banner was installed last summer, with McDermott describing it to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin as “a daily reminder of what we’re here to do and what we’re trying to accomplish.” It was a move relatively in line with McDermott’s character; upon taking over the Bills—who were then in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought—ahead of the 2017 NFL season, McDermott had the phrase “Playoff Caliber” plastered around the facility. After the team qualified for the postseason in his debut campaign, the phrase was changed to “Championship Caliber.”
He hasn’t been shy about his aspirations for his club, and the Lombardi Trophy banner inside the practice facility was simply a tangible representation of what he wants Buffalo to strive for. Its installation was met with pushback last summer, however, with fans around the league noting that the Bills have never won the Lombardi Trophy.
McDermott’s aspirations—and expectations—for the Bills remain the same regardless of whether or not a banner hangs inside the practice facility. Buffalo’s latest quest to its first Super Bowl won’t officially commence until September, but the groundwork is now being laid at OTAs.