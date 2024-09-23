Former All-Pro LB expresses immense love for Bills, picks them to beat Jaguars
People from across the sports world are sharing their last-minute predictions ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is siding with the good guys.
Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Monday afternoon, with the host asking the former superstar who he believes will win the upcoming Buffalo vs. Jacksonville matchup. Kuechly sided with the favored 2-0 Bills, expressing a lot of love for the team in his response as he noted his connections to the coaching staff.
“Oh, Buffalo,” Kuechly said. “All my boys are in the Buffalo. I’m a huge Josh Allen fan. Sean McDermott was my defensive coordinator here in Carolina for a long time. I’m a huge fan of his. Bobby Babich, the defensive coordinator, was here. Al Holcomb coaches I think nickels up there now, he was my linebackers coach. I really like them. I like Joe Brady, he was here.”
Adams followed up by asking Kuechly if it was a slam dunk that the Bills would win the game.
“They're in Buffalo," Kuechly said. "You know the Bills Mafia has been getting after it all day today, so I’m looking forward to that game.”
Kuechly has several ties to Buffalo's coaching staff, as McDermott was his defensive coordinator with the Panthers from 2012 through 2016. The defender found immense success under McDermott, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 while earning four Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro nods. His connections to the Bills' staff do not stop at McDermott; as mentioned in the clip, Holcomb (who is now the linebackers coach in Buffalo) was the linebackers coach in Carolina from 2013 through 2017, while Babich was a defensive assistant for the Panthers in Kuechly's rookie year.
Kuechly retired after the 2019 season as one of the best middle linebackers in NFL history, leaving the game as a seven-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He maintains his relationships with the Bills' staff, as he's been a guest coach for the team at offseason practices in the past.
Buffalo’s defense has gotten off to a good start to the 2024 season, creating four turnovers through two games as the unit has allowed just 13 points over the last six quarters. The defense will have another test on Monday night as it attempts to slow down Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in a game in which they hope to make Kuechly proud.
