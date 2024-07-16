Bills LB Matt Milano placed among league's elite in NFL-executive polled LB ranking
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano could install a scenic garden with all of the proverbial flowers he's received from the national media over the past handful of years; a new bouquet showed up on his doorstep Tuesday morning, as he was listed as the league’s third-best off-ball linebacker in an NFL-executive polled positional ranking published by ESPN.
The outlet’s ongoing series sees reporter Jeremy Fowler survey NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, asking them to rank the NFL’s top 10 players at each position. Buffalo hasn’t had substantial representation thus far, with tight end Dalton Kincaid and quarterback Josh Allen being the only players ranked at their respective positions. Milano ties Allen for the highest-ranked Bill at their position; the Buffalo signal-caller also slotted in at No. 3 amongst quarterbacks.
League employees praised Milano for his playmaking ability, prowess in coverage, and comfort within the Bills’ defensive scheme.
“A tibial plateau fracture in his right leg cost Milano most of his 2023 season, but his play in space remains among the best,” Fowler wrote. “Over his past 20 games, Milano has five interceptions, 100 return yards and 13 pass deflections.
“‘Great mover with instincts -- an elite zone coverage player,’ a veteran NFL defensive coach said. ‘Not as good in man, but for what [the Bills] do he's perfect. Just an OK blitzer.’ Milano's injury shouldn't hamper his efforts in 2024 as he tries to regain his All-Pro form from two years ago.”
As the article notes, Milano suffered a tibia fracture in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, an ailment that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign. He had been impactful to that point in the season, notching 30 tackles, two interceptions, and one interception; he finished his nationally-lauded 2022 season with 99 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.
Long one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL, Milano has been one of the most impactful players on Buffalo’s defense since his ascension into a starting role midway through his 2017 rookie campaign. He’s been a force over the middle of the field, a rangy sideline-to-sideline defender with a nose for the football and a penchant for making big plays in opportune moments. The Bills expect him to regain this form in his return from injury, as he’s on schedule in his recovery.
Only San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Baltimore Ravens defender Roquan Smith rank higher than Milano on the list. Former Buffalo defensive signal-caller Tremaine Edmunds, who inked a mega-deal with the Chicago Bears in the 2023 offseason, slots in at No. 7. Terrel Bernard, Edmunds’ replacement in Orchard Park who broke out in 2023 to the tune of 6.5 sacks and three interceptions, does not appear on the list, not receiving a single vote from league employees.
