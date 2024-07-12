Bills standout Dalton Kincaid earns spot on NFL-executive polled TE ranking
ESPN has been releasing its NFL employee-polled positional rankings throughout the early portion of July, an annual series in which it ranks the top 10 players at each position as determined by a survey sent out to NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. The Buffalo Bills were without representation throughout the first four entries of the series, as the team did not have a running back, defensive tackle, defensive end, or safety rank within the top 10 of their respective position.
Buffalo is finally on the board thanks to the outlet’s new tight end ranking, as sophomore Dalton Kincaid slots in at No. 8 overall. One voter even slotted him as high as No. 2.
“Buffalo wouldn't mind quarterback Josh Allen and Kincaid stealing some Mahomes-to-Kelce magic as a potent quarterback-tight end duo,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler wrote. “‘He's super natural as a mover, super instinctive, great hands,’ a high-ranking NFL personnel man said. ‘Not sure he's as explosive after the catch as some of the others.’
“Along with his 73 receptions for 673 yards as a rookie, Kincaid ranked atop this group in average yards from the nearest defender at pass arrival when targeted, per NFL Next Gen Stats. While he doesn't possess high-end speed, Kincaid's 4.71-second 40-yard dash time was adequate for his position, and multiple evaluators believe he plays faster than that.”
It’s an encouraging (and well-earned) ranking for Kincaid, who makes the top 10 at his position after just one professional season. He was stellar (and arguably nationally overlooked) as a rookie, his 73 receptions breaking the record previously held by Sammy Watkins for most catches by a Buffalo player in their rookie campaign. He was only 54 receiving yards away from constructing the best season ever produced by a Bills tight end (Paul Costa caught 39 passes for 726 yards in the 1965 AFL season); Kincaid will almost certainly break this record this fall.
What makes Kincaid’s placement after just one season so encouraging is the fact that he’ll likely only ascend in future renditions of the ranking. A demonstrably talented recent first-round draft pick who laid a strong foundation in his debut season, Kincaid’s role could grow even further in the upcoming campaign given the offseason departures of Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs; many expect that the second-year tight end, who already recorded 91 targets as a rookie, could lead the Bills in targets in 2024.
Kincaid is one of two second-year tight ends to appear on ESPN’s list, with Detriot Lions pass catcher Sam LaPorta slotting in at No. 4. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews make up the top three. Buffalo complementary tight end Dawson Knox is also mentioned in the ranking; he's listed as a player who also received votes.
