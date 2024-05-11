Bills All-Pro LB projected to return to form after season-ending leg injury
Few players in professional football—when healthy—are more impactful than Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.
He’s simply a game-wrecker, a rangy sideline-to-sideline defender who epitomizes what front offices look for in the modern linebacker. He’s sticky in coverage, effective as a pass-rusher, his nose for the football makes him a walking big-play threat—he’s simply one of the best players in the league at his position.
When healthy.
And that caveat, unfortunately, has loomed over Milano throughout his entire career, as the outside backer struggles to stay on the field. He’s missed games in all but two of his seven professional seasons, his ailments often relating to his hamstrings and general lower body. He’s suffered two season-ending injuries throughout his career—a broken fibula in the 2018 campaign, and a fractured tibia last year.
Buffalo’s brass is seemingly expecting the former first-team All-Pro to make a full recovery, as its moves at linebacker in the offseason were generally insignificant; the team signed depth defender Nicholas Morrow as a free agent before drafting Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio in the fifth round, with both players projecting as special teamers.
The Bills anticipate Milano returning to form alongside third-year standout Terrel Bernard, a sentiment shared by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. The analyst recently wrote an article breaking down realistic expectations for NFL stars returning from significant injuries, projecting 91 tackles, two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.
“The good news is that Milano's injury didn't involve any ligament damage,” Knox wrote. “Given the timing of the injury, it would be surprising if the 29-year-old isn't on the field for Week 1.”
The ample projected production is roughly in line with the rest of Milano’s career despite Buffalo’s defensive turnover in the offseason; the linebacker’s career highs in tackles, interceptions, and sacks are 101, three, and 3.5, respectively, never setting these peaks in the same season.
“Milano should again be a do-it-all standout on Buffalo's defense, though the splash plays we saw in 2022 (3 INTs, 1 TD) may not come quite as frequently,” Knox said. “The Bills parted with several veteran defenders this offseason, including Jordan Poyer, DaQuan Jones and Micah Hyde.” (Editor’s note: Jones re-signed with the Bills on a two-year deal).
“It may take some time for Buffalo's revamped defense to get back to where it was last season, which the team finished ranked ninth in total defense and fourth in points allowed. Milano, though, should be the same dependable defender he's always been.”
Buffalo will be heavily relying on Milano in the 2024 NFL season, as given the offseason departures of Poyer, Hyde, and cornerback Tre’Davious White, he’s the team’s most-tenured defensive starter. The unit has long literally revolved around Milano given his middle-of-the-field impact; it will now perhaps proverbially revolve around him, as well, as he evolves from a splash-play specialist into a trusted veteran presence.