2024 NFL Schedule: Bills to kick off Thursday Night Football slate vs. Dolphins
The primetime Buffalo Bills are back.
As the NFL gears up to reveal its full 2024 slate on May 15, the league is slowly revealing the dates and times of some of its more prominent regular season matchups. Among the games disclosed early is the first Thursday Night Football contest of the year, a Week 2 duel that will see the Buffalo Bills visit Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins. The contest will take place on September 12 at 8:15 p.m.
The game will broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in non-local markets; it will be broadcast locally in Buffalo.
The matchup means that Buffalo will be on a short week to open its 2024 campaign; though never desired, having short weeks early in the season is preferable to having them later on when the wear of the campaign has started to set in. It’s also about as an advantageous a draw the team can have for an early-season game in South Florida; Miami’s stadium is notoriously designed to allow the sun and Florida heat to radiate directly on the opposing sideline, and given that the game is happening in primetime, this won’t be an issue.
Related: An in-depth look at Bills' wide receivers following signing of Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Bills closed out their 2023 regular season in Miami, a 21-14 win this past January that saw the team clinch its fourth-straight AFC East title. This early-season divisional matchup will likely have a significant impact on the rest of the campaign, but fortunately, Allen historically performs well against Miami; he has a career passer rating of 110.1 against the Dolphins, throwing for 3,363 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions in 12 career games.
This will be the third season that Thursday Night Football airs on Amazon Prime Video.