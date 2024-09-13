These shocking stats prove that the Bills have the Dolphins’ number
Thursday night again showed that the Buffalo Bills still own both the AFC East and the Miami Dolphins, as the team looked dominant in a 31-10 win.
If the eye test wasn’t convincing enough for fans, the numbers don’t lie; the Amazon Prime broadcast brought up a few crazy stats that illustrate the sheer dominance displayed by Buffalo over its divisional foe.
In the last 12 games, the Bills are 11-1 against the Dolphins and have beaten them by an average of 14.5 points per game. Buffalo has had a significant advantage in the turnover battle, recording a turnover difference of plus-eight. To add to that, the Bills' offense is averaging 417 yards per game in that 12-game span.
Related: Bills CB reflects on breakout outing: ‘I don’t even have words to describe’
Football statistician Warren Sharp chimed in with a stat that effectively illustrates just how dominant the Bills have been over the Dolphins; Miami has been generally solid over the past few seasons, notching a .587% winning percentage against non-Buffalo opponents. The team has a lowly .083% winning percentage against the Bills. That’s not good.
Looking more closely at Thursday's contest, Buffalo was able to match its previously established point and turnover differential standards with a 21-point win and a turnover margin of plus-three. The only difference was that the offense was not as much of a factor, as the Bills had 249 total yards of offense.
What also showed how good the Bills were on Thursday night was that they lost the time-of-possession battle to the Dolphins by almost 13 minutes and still won by 21 points. Penalties were a big problem for Miami, as the team had seven for 50 yards while Buffalo only had one for five yards.
Even Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged this week before the game that the Bills have owned the series against Miami and the AFC East over the last four years. The Bills have won the division title every year since 2020. Buffalo has beaten Miami by double digits seven times in the previous 12 matchups.
Miami will have to wait until November 3 to get revenge on the Bills as they enter the 10-day break with a 1-1 record. Buffalo has 11 days until its next game as the Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football on September 23.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —